Spencer’s TV & Appliance is building a new corporate headquarters at the Akimel Gateway project on the southwest corner of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and 40th Street.
The nearly 50-year-old chain said the site “will provide the company with greater access to the Phoenix metro area.”
The company plans to move into the new space in January 2022. Trammell Crow is the project developer and WESPAC is the general contractor for the construction of the building.
“The Valley has grown up with Spencer’s during the nearly 50 years we’ve been in the appliance business,” said Rick Biederbeck, president of the employee-owned company.
“When you’re serving customers to the east in Mesa and Gilbert and to the west in Glendale, Goodyear and Arrowhead, a site that provides access to the greater Phoenix metro area is a must.”
Spencer’s TV & Appliance, which currently employs over 250 people across its 10 locations, has contracted to build the 319,000 square foot distribution facility along with the corporate headquarters. The company also is opening a new store on Camelback Road and 21st Street in Phoenix in July.
“The facility will expand Spencer’s capacity to accommodate the more than 600 deliveries that Spencer’s makes each day with a 38-dock door warehouse facility,” said Spencer’s CFO Dennis Reilly.
Information: spencerstv.com.
