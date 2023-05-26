Rebranded mental health center slates open house

With a new name, expanded services and more access to affordable mental health care, the Center for Progressive Therapies in Ahwatukee is reintroducing itself to the community.
Formerly called Ahwatukee Psychology, the center will hold a free open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 11011 S. 48th St.
Founder and lead psychotherapist Mysti Rainwater has been in practice since 2007, when she and her husband Sean Rainwater moved to Ahwatukee.
“I’ve been practicing in the Ahwatukee area since starting my private practice, providing counseling services. I have never practiced anywhere other than Ahwatukee,” said Rainwater, who met her husband, an Arizona native, when she was an Arizona State university student earning a bachelor’s degree in human communication. Her master’s degree in counseling psychology is from Northern Arizona University.
In addition to self-pay, the Center for Progressive Therapies now accepts most commercial health insurance plans and further broadens the accessibility for mental health services through Arizona Medicaid, known as AHCCCS or Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.
Rainwater said she is thankful to now offer mental health services to those who are unable to pay through self-pay or personal insurance.
Her determination to do so was a result of input from many area residents seeking therapy but hampered by financial constraints and lack of providers accepting insurance.
“It’s always been important to me to accept commercial health insurance plans to allow for affordable mental health care,” she said.
“While recently researching the needs of our community, we discovered that a significant number of therapists have moved toward the self-pay or concierge model in order to avoid the hassles and expenses associated with accepting insurance for counseling services,” said Rainwater.
“We were actually amazed to discover that many clients were not even aware that psychotherapy was a medical service covered under their insurance plan.”
Rainwater said accepting insurance was important to her as she and husband Sean typically seek out medical professionals available to their family of four.
“During my many years in private practice in the Ahwatukee area, I have always accepted insurance because personally, I pay a lot of money for medical insurance and I’d always look to my insurance providers first when seeking services for myself or my family,” she said.
COVID-19 swelled the ranks of those in need of mental health care, and yet many people found themselves unable to afford counseling due to the pandemic’s financial toll.
This led Rainwater to offer yet another option for payment.
“Through COVID we realized that many Ahwatukee residents lost jobs, and therefore, insurance benefits, and were transferring to AHCCCS, so we decided to expand the practice and to accept AHCCCS insurance,” she explained.
Rainwater said this was another “really big push for me” to make other changes.
“May is Mental Health Month, and the idea that we are in a mental health crisis in the U.S. prompted us to decide to rebrand and expand, changing the name to Center for Progressive Therapies, and to open our second location in Chandler.”
As they did with Ahwatukee Psychology, Center for Progressive Therapies offers services for individuals, couples, groups and families. “Children and teens are an expanding demographic for mental health services,” said Rainwater. “A growing population we serve are families with teens exploring identity.
“With such an emphasis on pronouns, we are getting a lot of calls from parents who just don’t know how to navigate the topic or the conversation so they’re seeking help from a counselor,” she said.
Rainwater’s facility also offers groups for adolescents as well as adult Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills, which have proven to be effective in treating a number of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, and substance abuse.
While making these changes, Rainwater and Center for Progressive Therapies opted to further expand by opening a new office at Chandler Place in Chandler. This facility is located at 1600 W. Chandler Blvd.
“The expansion beyond Ahwatukee was yet another reason for introducing the name change,” she explained. ““The rebranding also allows us to serve surrounding communities as well.”
Mysti and Sean Rainwater have two sons, both born and raised in Ahwatukee, and both Eagle Scouts from local Boy Scout Troop 278.
“I like to say I live, work and play in Ahwatukee,” she said, smiling.
Sean is chief financial officer of Center for Progressive Therapies, and oversees facilities and licensing.
Mysti said she’s hoping for a big turnout at the open house. “I want our neighbors to know we are here for them.”
Information: centerforprogressivetherapies.com. or 480-781-2631.
