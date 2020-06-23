It’s been a couple of challenging months by manager Sarah Neumann PA-C and the rest of the staff at Ahwatukee Skin & Laser have resumed cosmetic and other procedures in-house.
Until recently, Physician Assistant Neumann’s clinic had been limiting surgeries and was still treating patients with skin cancer and other disorders.
While still providing telehealth visits, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser is also scheduling in-house elective procedures under COVID-19 safety protocols recommended by federal and state health officials.
“We’re excited to offer popular services again such as fillers and Botox but we also want to remind everyone that summer is upon us and they need to get their skin cancer exams,” said Neumann.
“Safety is of the utmost importance to us,” she said. “Patients are checked in at their vehicles and our entire staff is wearing personal protective equipment. Temperatures are taken at the door and travel questions are asked to every visitor. We also use directional travel within the office and social distancing between patients.”
For patients who don’t require an office visit, telehealth appointments are available through popular platforms such as Doxy.me, Zoom and Google office.
“We have been pleasantly surprised at how effective and convenient these types of appointments are and most virtual visits are covered under insurance,” said Neumann.
ASL boasts a comprehensive team approach to medicine with a personal touch. The office features an in-house board-certified dermatologic surgeon and a Mohs surgeon to handle complex skin cancer cases.
Neumann has been practicing dermatology for over 20 years and founded both ASL and Sun City Dermatology in Sun City West. Using her savings, she opened Ahwatukee Skin & Laser first in 2010.
With some people at least still staying home and possibly working on their tans, Neumann also advises them to be careful.
On the other hand, a little sun might even help.
“Given the current circumstances, we encourage vitamin D exposure (exposure to sunlight) 15 to 20 minutes daily as it can assist in reducing viral replication as well as boosting immunity and aiding in improving mental health,” Neumann said.
“Of course, if patients are going to be out for hours at a time, we encourage photo protection/sunscreen.”
Neumann recommends individuals try to avoid the sun during the hottest times of the day and abide by the “shadow rule.”
“If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade,” Neumann said, adding, “People should lather up with a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 to prevent sun damage.
Now that more in-office appointments are possible, Neumann is upbeat.
“We can’t wait to start seeing our amazing patients again and meet new faces here in Ahwatukee,” she said.
The practice earlier this year won three first place sports in Best of Ahwatukee in the categories for Best Medical Specialist, Best Physician Assistant (Sarah Neumann) and Best Skin Care for esthetician (Tiffany Barragan).
The clinic is located at 4425 E. Agave Rd. in building #9, suite 148. Information: 480-704-7546 or ahwatukeeskincare.com.
