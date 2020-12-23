Ahwatukee home and business owners have until Dec. 31 to join a cooperative that promises to secure rooftop solar panels at one of the cheapest – if not the cheapest – rate possible.
Residents can join South Mountain Solar Co-Op free without any obligation and decide whether they want to buy into the co-op’s deal once it’s been set.
The co-op is open only to homeowners and business owners in Ahwatukee, South Tempe, South Phoenix and Laveen and has attracted 14 members so far, with room for 26 more.
Members of the solar co-op will receive a group discount on their system installation, as well as guidance throughout the process from Solar United Neighbors, the nonprofit group behind the co-op.
“Solar is widely popular in Arizona, but the many solar installers and options available can be overwhelming,” said Bret Fanshaw, Arizona program director for SUN. “By joining a co-op, South Mountain area residents who want to go solar can rest assured that they are getting the best value from a trusted company.”
Although there is no obligation to join the co-op, the reason for the Dec. 31 deadline is the length of time between arranging a bid, sealing the deal and installing the panels.
The federal solar tax credit slated to end after 2021 and systems must be in operation by the end of next December to qualify for the credit.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, co-op members will together select a single company to complete their installations. Members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
Additionally, throughout the process, Solar United Neighbors hosts online webinars as well as virtual site visits.
“The health of the people and our environment in Arizona is affected by what kind of energy we use to protect it. That’s why we support clean, safe solar energy so strongly,” said Dr. Barbara Warren, Arizona chapter director of Physicians for Social Responsibility, a partner on the co-op. “More solar panels on our roofs will mean more clean, safe, renewable energy and better health for residents of the South Mountain area.”
Solar United Neighbors has hosted five solar co-ops in Arizona since 2019, including one in north Phoenix.
Membership is limited in each case to a relatively small number of communities.
“We’re working closely with neighborhood volunteers and determined for this co-op it made sense to limit its geographic scope. Our co-ops are always based on geographic region. Since we were approached by volunteers in this area, we thought it would be appropriate to limit the co-op to around South Mountain to help encourage more neighbors to join in a local effort,” explained SUN spokeswoman Denise Robbins.
According to the group’s estimates, the 95 homes and businesses that now have solar panels in Arizona because of co-ops represent 670 kW of solar power, $1.8 million in local solar spending, and more than 26 million pounds of lifetime carbon offsets.
Robbins said the cost of installation and the savings on energy bills depends on various factors.
“The price to go solar varies based on the size of the system a homeowner opts for and their energy usage,” she said. “A typical installation could run $12,000. This is before the federal solar tax credit and any local incentives that may be available.”
But she added, “Homeowners will see a monthly saving on their electric bills because they are able to use the electricity their system generates rather than buying electricity from their utility.”
Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit that works nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone.
But the group also holds events and education programs to increase awareness of the benefits of solar investment. If someone doesn’t want to be part of a co-op but is interested in becoming a solar customer, the group also will help that person with any question they might have.
To join the co-op: coops.solarunitedneighbors.org/coops/south-mountain-solar-co-op. Information: Bret Fanshaw, Arizona Program Director, 480-269-2589 or bfanshaw@solarunitedneighbors.org.
