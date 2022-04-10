Shop’s signs help PTOs, honor 5th and 8th graders

As businesses shriveled In the dark early months of the pandemic two years ago, Aaron and Janine Moeller came up with an idea that not only helped their business but brought some comfort and joy to local high school and college grads and their families robbed of the life moment of a graduation ceremony.
The owners of Ahwatukee Postnet, 4611 E. Chandler Blvd., produced large front-lawn congratulatory signs in school colors emblazoned with the school logo and featuring the grad’s name and photo.
This year, the Moellers also are promoting for the second year an addition to that concept to bring an extra measure of pride to fifth- and eighth-grade “graduates” and their families while producing some much-needed extra revenue for their schools’ parent teacher organizations.
They’re offering signs with the student’s school colors and logo and others with the student’s name, school and logo above the words “on my way to” with the name of the middle school or high school they’re headed to next semester.
The Moellers also are offering for mass orders water bottle stickers with the student’s graduation year and the logo of school they’re bound for.
PTOs distribute order forms and get a piece of the action for every order that parents give Postnet.
“It’s a great way for them to get some extra money in their coffers,” Janine explained.
PTOs already taking advantage of the campaign are Sierra and Cielo elementary and Altadeña Middle School.
“We are waiting to hear back from several others in the area, including some of the charter and private schools,” Janine said.
“Last year we rolled out the PTO program at Sierra, where our son attends, and had a great response from parents,” she added. “This year, we opened it up to all the PTO’s in the valley and are hoping to get the word out to them. All the marketing and design work was done by Aaron and myself in order to keep our business afloat during the pandemic,” she continued.
“Our hopes are to have PTOs from across the Valley take advantage of the program. It is not limited to Kyrene, but is open to any PTO that would like to participate and bring in some extra cash for their organization.”
The stickers cannot be produced individually because they have to be produced on a large format machine and generated in large quantities at a time.
The Moellers also are once again offering the high school grad signs and even though graduation is still a month and a half away, orders are coming in for what had initially been a lifeline for Postnet during the struggles imposed by the pandemic and that has now become something of a tradition for grads’ families.
“We are and have already taken several orders for Desert Vista,” Janine said. “We will be advertising these again through our Facebook page where folks will have the opportunity to call us, email us or order online. “
Pricing for the signs is based on the detail and size parents want,
The difference between elementary, middle and high is that the high school and college grad signs have the option of adding a photo.
“We aren’t doing that for elementary and middle school as the signs are designed slightly different to accommodate the info of the schools they are going to,” Janine explained.
Orders/information: 480-753-4160, az156@postnet.com or order online at postnet.com/az156
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.