Golden Belt Roofing stresses quality over quantity

Golden Belt Roofing’s owner Brad Crone says education is the key to successful relationships with his clients.
“I like helping them,” Crone said.
“I like explaining to them why they need a new roof and what happens to their roof before and during the repair/replacement process. I’m very knowledgeable. I can give them a good product. I can do a good job. I treat everyone’s house like it’s my own.”
Crone didn’t get into roofing because of a family member. His reasons were simple: The career paid well, and he was looking for a solid career.
“I also liked that I would be working outside with people in the community,” he said.
Crone, who obtained his license in 2014 in Kansas, is an industry veteran. He started in roofing sales and segued into contracting.
“I had an opportunity to become a salesman for a company back in 2011,” he said. “That company didn’t hold up to their end of the bargain. It was always hard to receive my commission. I did that for about three years before I decided to get my roofing license and go into business for myself. I haven’t looked back.”
Crone is certified in tile, TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin), standing seam and asphalt shingles.
With Golden Belt Roofing, Crone and his crews perform roof repairs, new roof construction, roof replacements and preventative maintenance.
“My crew is top notch, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” he added. “My priorities, in order, are the homeowner always comes first. My crew is a close second. The only reason the crew is second is because it is my and my crew’s job to take care of the homeowner.
“I have to take care of those two first. Then I think about the business, which is in business to make a profit. But it can’t survive without the homeowner or the crew.”
Golden Belt Roofing also offers free inspections and estimates, and Crone is schooled in insurance claim management. He said he promises on-time service; trained and quality crew members; fast turnarounds; extended warranties and money-saving solutions.
“I’ve learned quite a bit over the years — what to do, what not to do, what makes customers happy, what makes customers unhappy,” he said.
“I stress quality over quantity. I enjoy giving the homeowners the most professional job they can get for a fair price.”
Although Crone is experienced in commercial projects, he focuses on residential tile and underlayment replacement. In Kansas, he worked on storm restoration work — roofing, siding, windows and guttering. Wanting to focus on roofing, he moved to Ahwatukee, where he is embedded in the neighborhood.
“It’s amazing to me to come here and only do tile roofs,” he said. “I want to make sure clients know they’ve hired a great professional who will help them through the process. I consider myself a true professional.”
Golden Belt Roofing
602-989-5464
