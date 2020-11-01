Riding the wave” is how Jimmy Maler, co-owner of Ahwatukee’s Vintageous Life in Ahwatukee, describes the pandemic’s effect on his vintage furniture and lifestyle store.
The uncertainty that COVID-19 brought with shutdowns continues to haunt the business owner and his life partner, Noeleen Sese.
Though their doors are now open and usual business hours resumed at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd., their proposed Koffie Momo coffee shop, completed inside the 4,200-square-foot store during the shutdown, still awaits an opening date.
The name, derived from Swedish for coffee and minute, meshes with the mid-century vibe of the store that showcases many Scandanavian designs of that era as well as Maler’s Dutch heritage.
“We wanted the name to have that swagger and style of the Scandinavian designs like the 50s,” said Maler.
“It’s basically done, we’re ready to do our thing but we’re still apprehensive,” admitted Mahler. “We’re riding the wave of the opening and closing door.”
This coffee shop has legs – once it ever gets on its feet.
“We debated if we wanted to be a vintage store that sold coffee, or have a coffee brand with a different identity inside the store,” said Maler. “So, after chewing on it for a while, we decided to make it independent, something that could go outside these four walls.”
That decision means Koffie Momo could be franchised.
“Vintageous Life isn’t franchisable but the coffee bar you can franchise. You can place it within other businesses,” he said.
Even within his own store, Maler said he sees great potential.
“I think the coffee shop is going to be so much fun here,” he said.
Vintageous Life opened, festooned with bright red peace sign decals, in 2018.
Mahler and Sese said business was “really good” – until mid-March.
The couple’s natural bent to creativity, – evidenced by their treasure-filled store featuring hand-selected vintage furniture, home accessories, clothing and shoes – was now challenged economically.
“It was really horrible when nobody was going anywhere and consumer confidence was zero and people were being very careful with purchases,” he said. “We kept ourselves alive on Facebook and social media.”
As the lockdown continued, people began shopping online – and Vintageous Life benefitted.
“We’d have people pay by credit card and then pick up the item curbside,” he recalled.
Vintageous Life opened in May on an appointment-only basis and in mid-July, the store reopened with regular hours seven days a week.
“I can’t say it’s returned to normalcy, but it’s heading in a positive direction,” he said.
Maler said as he and his family struggled with the shutdown and the effect on their personal lives as well as their business, they were dismayed to see other stores in the community shuttering permanently.
“It’s been really frustrating to see other community businesses not be able to weather the storm,” the Ahwatukee resident admitted. “You start to wonder yourself, how much longer? How long do you hold on? We’re literally taking it quarter by quarter.”
Even as the Vintageous owners work to keep their own business afloat, they are continuing their commitment to helping others.
Among them is Hospice of the Valley where Sese, an Ahwatukee resident for 24 years, is employed in fund development.
Hospice of the Valley is also where her mother spent her final days in 2004.
For the third time in two years, Vintageous is hosting a Saturday Community Sale & Flea Market in the parking lot west of Kohl’s.
“This has been a very challenging year for many across the Valley due to the economic situation this COVID uncertainty has caused,” said Sese. “We have immense gratitude for the continued support we’ve received from the community.
“We continue to encourage support for not just us but for all small businesses and organizations in need and that’s why we’re hosting another community sale.”
The sale will help raise money for Hospice of the Valley and Adorn Phoenix – the latter empowers single moms to reach their dreams.
“We will also be collecting donations for Hospice of the Valley’s White Dove Thrift Shoppes,” added Maler, noting its donation truck will be at the event.
And as the holiday season marches forward, Vintageous Life is also a designated nonperishable food drop-off location through Dec. 3 for Hospice of the Valley’s Adopt-a-Family Holiday Food Drive.
Nonperishable foods as well as diapers and baby wipes are needed. Donations are rewarded a 10 percent discount on any item in the Vintageous Life store.
They will also accept food donations at the event.
“This is the third Community Sale Vintageous Furniture and Design is hosting,” said Sese, noting the first two “were a huge success, gathering 25 sellers at each from the Ahwatukee community.”
She describes the event as a “community garage sale/flea market of neighbors and friends selling together.”
Anyone interested can email the couple at Vintageouslife@gmail.com.
The couple explained donations to charity are derived from the $10 space reservation fee.
Sese and Shauny Bennet of Shauny’s Sweet Edibles are organizers of the flea market, 7 a.m.-noon Nov. 7 in front of Vintageous Life.
For more information see VintageousLife.com or visit them on Facebook.
