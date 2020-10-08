Phoenix has taken several steps toward creation of an industrial park and “agri-food innovation” project on a onetime landfill that a noted economist projects could have nearly a $1 billion impact on the region and create more than 1,400 jobs.
A City Council subcommittee and the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board have given their approval to the proposed Rio Salado Industrial Recreational Park in South Phoenix, which will include the food project in partnership with Arizona Fresh Holdings LLC.
The city on its website says, the project would “ultimately create the nation’s leading source of innovation and education in the production and distribution of food.”
The project on Elwood Street is located on the former 156-acre Del Rio landfill, which has been largely vacant for 20 years.
The site hosted a solid waste center between 1971-81 and includes the former 20-acre Rio Salado Industrial Recreation Park, which closed in 2008.
Plans to develop the site date back
to 2005.
“In 2012, a Del Rio Park Conceptual Master Plan was formed under the leadership of the Parks and Recreation Board but an estimated $200 million cost for the project made it impossible for the city to fund the project on its own,” said Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay.
A turnaround came earlier this year when Arizona Fresh Holdings proposed development of the site for office research facilities, soccer and golf and a solar testing facility that will include the Agri-Food Innovation Center.
The proposal was one of five submitted for the site.
In addition, the developer has expressed their desire to create a 20-acre park on the site.
“This is something that is needed for South Phoenix and especially on the banks of the river,” said Councilman Michael Nowakowski. “This project will give back to the community, educate people, and get everyone involved in a gigantic farmers market-like atmosphere.”
The entire project would have four phases, with phase one set to be completed within the first 42 months.
That section will include a wholesale produce market, spaces for education and a community park. Phases two through four will include an agri-food research center, test field, a start-up incubator space and a conference center and an office park for potential partners.
Mackay said that plans bring the late Congressman Ed Pastor’s plans to life.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t state that [this] all started with Congressman Pastor and his vision to bring funding into the Rio Salado area and to re-channel the river, to bring in street-funding and development into the area.”
Pastor, a champion of bringing development and park space to South Phoenix, passed away in 2018.
The real economic and real estate consulting company, Elliot D. Pollack & Company, estimates that the project will generate $868.8 million in annual economic activity and could yield 1,400 construction jobs and 1,500 regular jobs once it is fully operational.
Area residents also welcome the project, saying the produce market will fulfill a need for fresh produce in the area and end South Phoenix’s reputation as a “food desert.”
Council members have also voiced support for the project.
“This is an exciting project,” said Phoenix City Council member, Debra Stark “I’m jealous. I wish it was in my district, but I can’t wait to see this project come to completion.”
If approved by City Council, the estimated date to start construction is next spring with a completion nearly four years after that.
The city said risks of developing a former landfill site “will be minimized and controlled through extensive environmental studies of the site conducted by the developer subject to receiving approvals of development plans from all required agencies.”
“The City will continue to be responsible for operating, monitoring, and maintaining the landfill’s existing methane gas systems and groundwater wells and shall continue to be responsible for all liabilities relating to the city’s operation and closure on the landfill,” officials say on the city’s website.
While the developer will bear most of the cost of the project, the city said it may fund public infrastructure such as water, sewer and street improvements.
The city also is touting the education aspects of the development, promising “options for engagement with the community that will feature sustainability, data analytics, nutrition and food safety among other technology-driven topics.”
“The site that will be available for hosting a variety of community inspired events with support from the city,” the Phoenix website states.
