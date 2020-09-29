Saint Patrick’s Day 2020 was to have been a big day for Neal and Kinsey Kendrick.
Not only was it their 12th wedding anniversary, but they had also organized a celebration that, of course, couldn’t happen.
“We actually had a tap truck cul-de-sac party planned but unfortunately had to cancel, Neal said. “It was a bummer but I still enjoyed a green beer with my beautiful wife.”
The week of the St. Patrick holiday was also to have brought a bit of business with numerous parties and private events on tap for the company that the Kendricks had launched a decade before.
In that period, the Ahwatukee couple had grown their Chandler business, Liquid Caterers, into a burgeoning concern with related businesses that the 1997 Mountain Pointe High School grads oversaw.
Life was busy, hectic, but good.
Following the trajectory of success that they had experienced already through their nose-to-the-grindstone work, the future looked bright.
But in mid-March, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the unprecedented stay at home order put in place, public and private gatherings – the lifeblood of their various businesses – were no longer possible.
“Since St. Patrick’s, we’ve had well over 200 events canceled, so it’s been devastating,” said Kinsey Kendrick.
Liquid Caterers began more than 10 years ago as the couple faced a life-changing decision point. Neal had been laid off from his sales job, and Kinsey, who also worked in sales, realized she wanted more time with their first born.
“Little did we know that when you decide to run your own business you tend to trade your 40-hour work week for a 24/7 venture,” Kinsey chuckled.
That’s when their first business, Couple of Bartenders, or CoB, was born.
“We started Couple of Bartenders after I got laid off. At first it was just for friends of the family, but then it grew to friends of friends and from there we added other bartenders, moved from our Ahwatukee garage into offices and decided to grow and go all in,” Neal recalled.
“All in” included their exceptionally-successful business featuring the mobile Tap Truck, a 1966 Chevy C-10 panel truck named Alice Marie for Neal’s late mother. The fully-enclosed truck houses kegs of all sizes with five taps located on the passenger side capable of dispensing beer and wine and even specialty cocktails or mocktails.
Finlay Ray, their smaller yet classy 1964 Cushman Tap Cart, was the newest member of their fleet family, with four taps artfully presented on light wood paneling. Its size made it easier to fit into smaller venues.
There, too, the vehicle’s name had significance. Finlay is the name of Kinsey’s grandfather and one that many in the family, including Kinsey, have as their middle name.
Though Kinsey feels the word “pivot” is being overused in the pandemic, admitted it aptly describes what she and her husband have had to do to keep their businesses viable.
“We’ve had to pivot due to the effects of the pandemic on our business,” she said. “It’s brought us back to the core of mixology. We’re really coming back to the basics.”
If there is one aspect of the youthful owners of the company that remains incontrovertible in the confusion wrought by COVID, it is their tenacity for optimism.
“I think I’m more of an eternal optimist, but Neal is optimistic, too. He’s just more pragmatic,” said Kinsey. “We make a good team.”
Neal said they remain hopeful for an improved post-COVID future where they’ll see an uptick in business.
But they remain hard at work in the meantime.
“We’ve kept our offices and warehouse in Chandler, and are currently working on developing a schedule for our virtual classes,” said Neal.
“We do still have events scheduled for the fall but currently live events have been put on pause and in the fall the guest counts for events plus the number of overall events have been drastically reduced. We are essentially doing less than a quarter of what we would typically do during the months of October through December.”
Their pristine vehicles currently sit idle, but Neal and Kinsey Kendrick do not.
They’ve pivoted.
Liquid Caterers is now running online weekly Virtual Cocktail Classes in which they illustrate how to mix up some classic cocktails. Some classes focus on a specific spirit. A July class featured rum and various rum recipes as well as background on the spirit.
“We’re teaching people how to prepare unique cocktails and even basics like how to make a simple syrup at home,” explained Kinsey, adding that Facebook customers can get a discount code when signing up for a class or get one class free when registering for three classes.
Liquid Caterers’ Cocktail Infusion Kits, a proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, are offered online and come with instructions and recipe cards. The company even offers local pickup at their Chandler offices so customers can save on shipping costs.
The company is still offering their gluten-free, kosher and vegan edible garnishes for fancied-up cocktail toppers.
And even if they can’t gather with clients for holidays, their Facebook page is awash with ideas for at-home celebrations. Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day provided opportunities for cocktail creation sessions, gift box ideas and more.
For now the couple, who have two sons ages 11 and 7, are focusing on the virtual side of their business.
“We’ve had many of our wedding events scheduled for September and October postponed, some for a year,” said Kinsey. “But we’re doing our best to stay focused on the positive.”
“It was pretty devastating how quickly it all came to a halt, but all in all I like to keep a positive tone, adapting and changing our model to accommodate the current state of the union with our virtual offers,” said Neal. “But we’re really looking forward to getting things going again in person soon.”
Find out more about Liquid Caterers, CoB and more at LiquidCaterers.com and on Facebook.
