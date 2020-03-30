Opening a small business at most anytime is a challenge, but Lisa Thayer barely got off the ground in Ahwatukee before the pandemic had the community in its grip.
But what she sells may get her through the extreme hardship that has affected so many small businesses in Ahwatukee.
Thayer owns and operates Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies at 15425 S. 48th St. – a business she opened just a little over two weeks ago.
“I’ve been doing okay,” Thayer said Saturday, the day after she had “zero customers.”
But with reports that warehouse stores are running out of their brand of pet food, Thayer has her fingers crossed that local pet owners will give her shop a try.
Besides, what other pet store around offers free delivery?
Gordy’s Goodies is a specialty pet food and supply store offering quality dog and cat food, treats, toys, and walking gear.”
Thayer also helps owners with tips on transitioning to a different brand of food – which she describes as “a little better quality” than some popular brands that may be a little pricier “but not that much pricier,” she said.
Her brands include Fromm, NutriSource, PureVita, and Stella & Chewy’s while her dog treats include Fromm, NutriSource, PureVita, Stella & Chewy’s, Nature’s Pet Club, NoHide Dog Chews and GivePet – the last of which gives her 20 bags of treats for rescues for every 100 bags she sells.
Then there are the dog toys with brands like West Paw, Planet Dog, Hugglehounds and Fabdog and a high-quality Active CBD line of tinctures, flavored with chicken or bacon, as well as dog and cat CBD treats.
“The dog and cat toys are from my favorite brands of what I carried in the past,” she said. “Some are unusual and most you will not find in any other pet store nearby. I chose great quality, durable and fun toys.”
She has taken the same care with the dog-walking gear she sells, including leashes, collars and harnesses.
“I have three different kinds of regular harnesses and I carry a ‘no pull’ harness to help with those really strong dogs who like to walk us,” she said, adding her range of leashes include some solid color and some with patterns.
For those owners with multiple dogs, her “leash couplers” enable the walker to use one leash that hooks two separate dogs.”
Thayer is no stranger to walking multiple dogs.
She and her husband Doug own six canines, including two Goldendoodles, a chihuahua-French bulldog mix. A chihuahua, border collie-kelpie mix and beagle-foxhound mix.
They also count two cats and two tortoises in their household menagerie.
And she named her store in honor of their late Old English Sheepdog.
“I have an incredible love of this breed,” Thayer explained. “They are incredibly smart and jolly their whole life. He was 11 years old and passed over the rainbow bridge last summer. Although all of our dogs are incredibly adorable, sheepdogs have a great cartoonish face,” she added, noting she posts photos of her past and current pets on her store walls.
Besides selling pet supplies, the other part of Thayer’s concept is involves partnering with rescues around the Valley to hold adoption days.
“We hope to be a big part in our own small way in reducing the homeless pet population here in Arizona,” she said, adding that another concept for her business involves pet classes where owners can “bring your pet, learn something new and have fun.”
An Ahwatukee resident who hails from Chicago, Thayer previously ran the Petique stores at the Arizona Humane Society, which were retail and adoption stores for the rescue inside malls.
It inspired her to dream of one day opening up her own store.
“I took on the role of purchasing the retail and that’s when I fell in love with that part of the business,” she explained. “I already have a love of all animals and rescues.
“I left there because I was frequently having what they call compassion fatigue after working there for four years. This is where caretakers get emotionally burnt out because of the work they do and their love for the beings they are caring for. Mine was in the context of the thought ‘it’s never going to end.’ We would have amazing adoption events and empty the shelter, and the following week we were full again.”
That’s not an exaggeration, Thayer added, since “Maricopa County has the largest homeless pet population next to Los Angeles County in the nation.”
She had picked Ahwatukee as a good spot for a Petique and when she was ready to start her own business, she decided there still wasn’t “anything quite like my concept” and so she took the plunge.
Not that it was easy even without a pandemic.
“For a small business owner, there are ads stating you can get a small business loan, but the reality is the loan companies want you to have already been in business for at least six months and I was a start-up,” Thayer said.
“There are grants out there for female small-business owners, but they are pretty small, so you would need many. They offer them only at certain times of the year and they are very specific to what type of industry you are in. It’s not impossible, it just wasn’t fitting my niche.”
She had been planning to have a ribbon cutting with the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce this Saturday, but the group has postponed any activities like that because of the pandemic.
But Thayer is happy living her dream.
“I have been in some form of customer service for my whole working life,” she said. “I have worked with and for all sorts of personalities and styles. I also love to shop! So, I take what I have learned over 30 years of working with people and I use that to help my customers with whatever it is they need and with a smile.
“Because I love to shop, I also know what makes a store more shoppable and how to make my store a comfortable shopping space. Because I love animals so much, I want to make them happy –which is why I carry the brands I feel will do that for them, from their food needs to their play needs. A happy pet makes for a happy pet parent!
“And I love pet retail,” she added. “I’m a little obsessed with dog toys, to be honest. So, I am excited to talk with our customers about what their pet needs.”
Gordy’s is open Monday through Saturday. Information: gordyspetsupplies.com.
