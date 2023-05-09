Stocks no sure answer to beating taxes, inflation

CNBC last December published an article by Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin: “Stocks fall to end Wall Street’s worst year since 2008.”
In 2022, all three major stock market indices fell and here are the results: Dow Jones -8.78%; S&P500 -19.44%; Nasdaq Composite -33.10%.
For many investors, the question is whether to pull most of their financial assets out of the stock market or stay in.
Jeff and Mary Jones are married, both 60 and planning to retire at 70. They have $1.1 million financial assets and $200,000 annual income. They pay $30,000 annual income tax and spend $120,000 annually.
Their financial assets are invested $1 million in the stock market and $100,000 emergency cash that is deposited in the bank. They have no pensions.
Scenario 1: The stock market drops another 25% in the next year, due to the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates to fight inflation and it causes a recession. The couple now has $750,000 in the stock market and lost $250,000.
We are ignoring any Wall Street fees to simplify this article. We next assume that for the next nine years, the stock market has a compound average growth rate of 6.25%, counting dividends. This was the historical number for the S&P 500 Index returns since 1/01/2000 (before subtracting fees).
From age 62, their $750,000 grows to $1,294,260 by age 70. At age 70, they retire and look at their income options for this money.
Assume that the S&P 500 companies generate an average 2% dividend rate; bank CDs pay 3%; and 30-year US Treasury bonds pay 4%. They divide their $1,375,151 equally among these 3 options and annual income is $38,827. Depending on what their Social Security income is and future inflation, they may have to substantially cut annual
spending.
Scenario 2: The same couple has the same fact situation as in Scenario 1. However, they pull out all of their $1 million from the stock market before any further stock market decline in 2023 or 2024.
Step 1: They also save $25,000 taxes each year by buying a $70,000 piece of solar business equipment leased out to huge food companies and annual income is $4,900. In 10 years, this will become a steady $49,000 of annual income.
They are able to buy this with their annual savings from income, now that their taxes are heavily reduced.
Step 2: They deposit $700,000 in a private pension plan immediately. In 10 years, this will be a guaranteed annual $109,816 income, and none of the money is at risk in the stock market.
Their total income, not counting Social Security is $158,816. They also have at least $400,000 in an emergency cash fund vs. the original $100,000. They never have to worry about money in retirement.
Conclusion: The key to happiness in retirement is high guaranteed income and little stock market risk.
