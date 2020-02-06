Megan Bell showcases her “Christ Ark” necklace as a visually delightful representation of love for a mother.
Bell is the owner-operator of Pyradyne, a specialty jeweler using medical science and physics to harness, detox and re-balance the body.
Each item is said to promote a powerful healing or soothing effect on the wearer, Bell said.
In the case of the “Christ Ark” piece, geometric designs play off the light and energy of the central gemstone.
“My mother is an artist and one of her works inspired me. I wondered if it could become a reality, then we did it,” she said.
Her business does not currently have a local storefront, but it’s current goal of Bell’s.
After 45 years in operation, it’s time to have the wearable art within closer reach. Bell said, explaining:
“I dream of having a place where shoppers can interact with colors and stones and enjoy the experience in an interactive way.”
In the meantime, she strives to make online ordering as seamless as possible.
Bell began working with Pyradyne as an intern when her father originally ran the company.
She is the daughter of famed NASA rocket scientist and quantum physicist, Fred Bell, Ph.D.
Megan Bell took full ownership in 2011 after his passing. Besides the newly created “Christ Ark,” the genius of metallurgy, physics and gemology is all still credited to her father.
When asked about the science behind the decorative designs, Bell said, the concept “is simple, but difficult to replicate.”
She explained how sound, as an energy form, can manifest as positive or negative patterns and impact our bodies at a micro-cellular level.
“It’s been experimented with many times. When people speak over something, then flash-freeze the material, we can see the molecules expressing either an absolutely perfect geometric design,” she said.
She likened it to a positive sound such as expressions of love, encouragement, or even classical music “or a negative and fractured state.”
Several variations of these experiments are on YouTube.com with the tester speaking to water, rice, and plants.
The biological material responds distinctly under a microscope.
Pyradyne products capitalize on this science by incorporating those “perfect” patterns in a stunning array of metals and precious stones.
The claim wearing the jewelry produces a healing effect was independently verified by Dr. Howard White, clinical psychologist of New York, NY, in 1977.
In a letter to Dr. Fred Bell regarding testing performed with Pyradyne products, White noted increases in “physical energy and muscular strength,” mood elevation and relaxation while using the items tested.
The results of his study were “quite uniform and reliable,” according to the clinical findings letter, though the details of the study are not available to the public.
One of the most powerful jewelry items is the “Nuclear Receptor” necklace.
Though its name suggests something other-worldly, the pendant resembles an intricately studded disc with arcs of metal holding a single gemstone in the middle.
The jewelry is gender-neutral, but when asked what these particular items did for women, considering the upcoming Mother’s Day, Bell replied:
“The number one comment we hear is it provides an emotional balance.” Beyond this, she listed increases in energy and overall uplift and feelings of peace.
When considering options for upcoming Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day gifts, Pyradyne necklaces catch the eyes for their beauty but also fit the “most wanted” list many women make.
As a new mother, Bell has begun exploring more ways to bring healthier energy into her own home.
When asked how a mom could use the standalone, detoxifying Pyramid products, she suggested “while reading, near the bed for better sleep, in the kitchen while you work… anywhere!” As for benefitting a baby by putting one in the nursery, she exclaimed, “Yes! Why not?”
Better sleep? For mom and baby? It almost sounds too good to be true, but the testimonials customers share on Instagram and YouTube regarding their positive experiences, are difficult to dismiss.
It’s also hard to ignore the celebrity sightings with Pyradyne jewelry.
“Our products are being seen on a ton of major influencers now,” said Bell, naming celebrities like singer Sade, musician James Brown, actor Wesley Snipes and heavyweight champion Ken Norton.
Shoppers don’t have to spend like celebrities to enjoy the beauty and benefit of the jewelry that goes above and beyond decorating the décolletage. Pyramids start at $49, the “Christ Ark” necklaces at $275, and “Nuclear Receptors” at $299.
Choosing the best product for a loved one requires a little sleuthing.
“Watch the colors they already like or seek. Observe the stones [and metals] they prefer. People resonate toward certain vibrational frequencies,” Bell explained.
She says people’s favorite colors are indicators of a subconscious draw to an energy type. If a gift recipient would like to explore other options, Bell is available to assist with an exchange and more tailored selection over the phone.
Through a short survey and a guided kinesthetic test, Bell can make a more customized recommendation and process the exchange.
“Just contact us straight away,” she added.
Most designs are easy to ship almost immediately, but a custom piece can take a couple of weeks to be handcrafted from scratch. The online shopfront is at Pyradyne.com and Bell is available for questions or assistance with picking the perfect gift by phone at 623-295-9224.
