It’s not a bad thing if Dave Modean wants to frame you.
The Ahwatukee man has been doing it long enough.
Now he’s come up with a way of taking his expertise in the picture framing business and helping nonprofits.
Running his newly formed business, Frame It for Good, out of his Ahwatukee home of 17 years, Modean frames digital photos and sends them anywhere in the U.S. without charge.
And up to $10 of job’s cost will be sent to a charity of the customer’s choice.
Those without a particular charity in mind can choose from ones that he supports: Desert Visa High School’s baseball team; Native American Helping Hand, which helps tribal elders; Military Assistance Mission, which providing financial and moral support to current Arizona military and their families and post 9/11 Purple Heart recipients; and Haiti Cheri, which cultivates Christian communities throughout Haiti.
“Time moves forward, children grow up and parents age,” Modean notes on his website. “The time to capture and preserve these memories is now. ”
Modean has been in the picture-framing business for over 23 years.
He spent 17 years with a Berkshire Hathaway company called Larson Juhl, where he was west region sales director, and then was vice president of North American sales for six years for Crescent Matboard Company.
“I wanted to leverage my background and relationships in the industry I have been in for the last 23 years and come up with a way to give back,” he explained.
“There are so many charities and organizations that do such great work in our communities that need help to keep doing what they do best, help people,” he said.
And he’s just not looking for customers; he also seeks nonprofits that might want a partner.
“We are actively looking for more organizations to help,” he said. “Churches, school teams/clubs, Boys & Girls Scouts and any charity organization that would like us to help them raise funds.”
It won’t cost those organizations a cent, he added. “There are no fees or minimums.”
His business is strictly an online operation.
“We only frame photos that people can upload from their phone or computer,” he said. “All the production-printing the photo and framing is done with a great family-owned partner that shares our vision for great quality and our mission to make a difference,” Modean continued. “We produce a beautifully framed photo and then ship it freight free in the continental USA.”
Modean offers five print sizes to choose from up to 16” x 20” and customers can pick from a single- or double-mat design.
Small wonder that Modean’s mission of giving customers a quality framing job while helping a nonprofit formed the motto for his company: “Preserve a memory while making a difference.”
Information: dmodean@frameitforgood.com or frameitforgood.com
