A former boxing champion who has trained athletes and celebrities has opened a studio in Ahwatukee, offering his own program of cardio workouts based on the moves and mental agility gleaned in the ring.
Former World Boxing Federation Super Middleweight World Champion Junior Earl “Sweetness” Butler, a/k/a Jeb Butler, created Jeb Boxercise in the early 2000s and has trained Arizona Cardinals players, traveled the world working with actors, and held after-school sessions in schools.
Last week, he opened his own space at 4747 E. Elliot Road at S. 48th St. in the Ahwatukee Mercado plaza.
“I would not start a business anywhere else,” said Butler, who lives in the neighborhood. “The people are fitness-savvy, they’re friendly and they’re into exercise.”
His wife, Shawni Butler, runs the business, and their daughter, Sharia Butler, works there as well.
Jeb Boxercise is a fast-paced workout using a combination of boxing moves including squatting, leaning, twisting, bobbing, jabbing and more.
Butler has numbered the arm movements one through eight – one is a right hook, two is a left hook, and so on – and he calls out moves in rapid succession for people to follow along: “One, two, three, four, lean, lean, squat, squat” is a sequence you might hear, but he constantly mixes it up.
“You can expect for your entire body to get a workout,” Butler explained. “Your arms, your legs. You can expect a great time.” He offers small group circuit training, self-defense, core workout and more, as well as classes for kids and seniors, personal training and athletic speed training.
Butler emphasizes that the mental aspect of the workout really drives the physical.
“The training causes you to focus because it’s really fast,” he explained. “Jeb Boxercise trains the mind and the body. It’s the mind that tells the body and makes the body do what it does.”
He added that his passion is “to help people build their body and mind so they can win at life. Whether you play football, basketball, work at engineering – it’s all part of life.”
Butler noted that his clients not only lose weight and get toned, but some have told him it helps reduce their anxiety and depression.
Sarah Williamson of Phoenix first met Butler when he held after-school classes at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School. After her family moved, she reached out to ask him to come to the charter school in Phoenix where she now teaches.
In addition to the health benefits such as fitness, balance, and coordination, Williamson said, Jeb Boxercise works on problem-solving and executive functioning skills.
“One of my students really struggles with ADHD,” Williamson said, but after doing Jeb Boxercise, “his concentration has improved. He has learned how to be able to focus on his schoolwork, which is really cool.”
Butler’s path from professional boxer to fitness guru came about over the past two decades.
After winning the world championship in 1997 and the Arizona state championship in 2000, Butler’s final fight was in 2000 in New York. “I got thumbed in the eye in the first round within five seconds of the fight,” he recalled.
“I could not see out of the eye. Man, I was so scared. I prayed, ‘God, if you open my eye in the morning, I will not step in the ring again.’”
The next morning, he could see again, so he officially retired. But his wife at the time missed the excitement of life with a pro athlete and they divorced. (They have two sons who are also athletes: Emmanuel Butler, 25, who plays football for the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont., and Isaiah Butler, 23, a recent college graduate who’s preparing for the upcoming football draft.)
Inspiration for his business came one day when Butler was despondent over the breakup.
“God came to me with a vision for Jeb Boxercise,” he related. He began training Arizona Cardinals players, and from there, “God opened other major doors,” he said. “Every single thing God told me I would do, I’ve done it and more.”
A mural of the world map on the wall of Jeb Boxercise includes some of the sayings he lives by, including “We create our own world” and “Getting knocked down is not da end of da world! Get up!”
Jeb Boxercise offers three-, six- and 12-month memberships for $150, $125 and $100 a month, respectively, or a pass for four classes for $100 to try it out. Pricing, class calendars and more are online at jebboxercise.com. Also, keep an eye out for promotional tie-ins with Bunch Snob, a new breakfast/lunch restaurant in the same plaza.
Jeb Boxercise
What: A studio for cardio workouts based on the moves and mental agility gleaned in the boxing ring
Where: 4747 E. Elliot Road, Suite A127, Phoenix AZ 85044
Hours: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; class calendar is online
Cost: $100 to $150 a month for unlimited classes, depending on contract; four-class pass for $100; pricing for kids and personal training online
Information: 602-775-2462; jebboxercise.com
