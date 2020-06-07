This month marks the 13th anniversary for Ahwatukee’s Dream Dinners – and, during the economic uncertainties created by the pandemic, one that is more special to the sisters who own it.
The Dream Dinners franchise in Ahwatukee opened doors at 3820 E. Ray Road in 2004, but sisters Laura Prefling and Sara GilBride purchased the business in 2007.
Zoned as a specialty food store, Dream Dinners – a meal-preparation service that helps customers make home-cooked meals easier – kept its doors open when many businesses were shuttered in mid-March.
Yet it took adapting.
Normally, the business invites customers to come in and prepare their dinners. But that was not possible under state restrictions that were lifted May 12.
Their extensive kitchen, with stainless steel counters and spacious food prep areas, were absent of the hustle, bustle and cheerful camaraderie of guests working on their make-and-take meals.
And though COVID brought a hard reality for the two sisters, they’re grateful.
“We’re particularly grateful during this strange and difficult time amidst COVID-19 to still be open and to be able to help people get food for their families,” said Prefling.
“Our mission has always been to bring families around the dinner table, so this, even though brought about by something difficult and maybe a little scary, is bringing families together around the table again. I view it as a blessing in disguise.”
“Laura and I count our blessings every day that we weren’t forced to shut our doors during the Arizona stay-at-home orders but we had to adjust how we operate,” added GilBride.
The sisters surmounted the new-normal limitations, praising their employees for helping them do so.
“Our team has been tremendously selfless, coming in each week to make sure we can continue serving our guests and our community,” said Prefling, an Ahwatukee resident and mother of three.
“Now, we’re making all the meals for our customers and doing curbside pickup,” explained GilBride. “We hope in the next few months we can have customer sessions again and can have our guests in the store assembling their own dinners. We miss that time with our customers and look forward to catching up.”
Both Prefling and GilBride say they consider their service a constant in a time of uncertainty.
Gilbride feels their service “provides normalcy, consistency and comfort to a community/city/country that has changed overnight in so many ways.”
Dream Dinners was founded in 2002 by two Washington state mothers who wanted prepare-and-freeze meals to help them provide healthy eating for their families with less time involved.
The first in the category of “meal assembly” franchises, Dream Dinners now has more than 100 locations in 30 US states. Prefling and GilBride also own Dream Dinners in North Phoenix.
Before the pandemic, it provided the space and all ingredients for meals that could be taken home and frozen, then thawed and cooked when desired.
After reviewing the monthly menu posted online at DreamDinners.com, the clients selected a session time and then dropped in to assemble and customize a month’s worth of meals.
“All the prep work like chopping was already done, and the clean-up was our responsibility,” explained GilBride. “Our guests loved it.”
Now, things “do run a little differently” added Prefling.
“Through the end of June, we’re assembling all guests’ meals for them. We’ve also waived the usual service fee for that through the end of June,” she said.
“Less people in the store means a safer environment for both our team and our guests. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable. And as with many other businesses right now, we provide a curbside pickup where they don’t even need to get out of their car.”
Prefling said while people may have more time at home, that doesn’t translate to having more free time to cook.
Stefanie Gardner, a work-at-home mother, knows about that as she navigates schooling from home with her children, ages 6 and 10.
“I enjoyed going every month to put together my meals at Dream Dinners. I enjoyed being able to adjust each recipe to my family’s taste. When quarantine hit it was a comfort to know we had a freezer full of a variety of meals and more meals coming next month,” said Gardner, who moved last year from Tennessee to Ahwatukee for her husband’s career.
“I was invited to a Dream Dinners tasting by a new acquaintance at my kids’ school and thought I’d go and meet people. I fell in love with the convenience, great quality of food, and that I could have yummy dinners for my overly-picky family,” she said.
“I work in the home and felt Dream Dinners was an indulgence but my husband disagreed after tasting the first dinner. I have two children, and that ‘witching hour’ right before dinner can be hard and there were times where dinners have burned or been complicated by me having to deal with my children while I’m cooking dinner,” said Gardner.
“With Dream Dinners, I know I only need to find a 30-minute slot of time and I’ll have a complete and tasty dinner for my family. I also don’t have the many random spices and ingredients that I’d use only for one recipe, and they provide those so that’s really nice,” she said.
Gardner found that the 12 prepared meals she bought each month – three dinners a week – augment “our mundane, kid-approved meals like spaghetti and meatballs, poppyseed chicken, taco night, chicken tenders with mac-and-cheese.”
“Now I intersperse the yummy Dream Dinner meals to give my husband and I a break and elevate my children’s palates.”
Despite the quarantine, business at Ahwatukee’s Dream Dinners has been good, said Prefling.
“Dream Dinners is about getting families around the dinner table and we know families have been doing that more than usual these days. Busy families who were on the move all the time are forced to slow down,” she said.
“Yet, right now, so many parents are still busy – working full time from home while homeschooling their kids, which is not an easy task.”
She feels her service “gives them one less thing to worry about” with meals “they know are good for their family and taste good too.”
GilBride said dinnertime duties have also undergone changes.
“We do know that kids have been helping more in the kitchen and both parents are taking the initiative to get dinner on the table and Dream Dinners makes that so much easier for everyone,” she said.
“We’ve even heard that kids and parents take turns picking out the Dream Dinner for the evening. And as we have heard from lots of parents over the years, the kids will try it, even if it’s different, if they know it’s from Dream Dinners.”
While curbside pick-up has preempted indoor meal prep for customers, Prefling and GilBride say things can change quickly.
“The good thing is even though we’re assembling all meals right now, we’re still running very much like normal. Many of our guests opt for this service anyway, so we aren’t holding our breath for the end of June date to allow guests back in,” said Prefling.
“Who knows? Maybe a lot of people will want to keep utilizing this pick-up service.”
Besides grill-ready meals like Gaucho Grilled Pork Tenderloin and grilled summer pizzas, dream dinners’ June menu, available online, includes turkey gyro kebabs with tzatziki yogurt sauce, peach bourbon chicken, and chipotle shrimp with mango salsa and jasmine rice.
Information: DreamDinners.com.
