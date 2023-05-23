Local lingerie store aims to empower women

Belle Lacet Lingerie is a family-owned and operated lingerie business started by Karla and Sam Youmans in 2011.
The owners of this Ahwatukee store are passionate about empowering women and selling products they believe in and are the best for fit for the customer.
That is what they are all about at Belle Lacet Lingerie.
The owners have seen a lot of joyful tears over the years.
“Have you ever gone from thinking in your heart that there are just no bras out there for you?” they ask. “Then, suddenly learning that there is a solution and it’s right there in Ahwatukee. It’s very emotional.”
All women, no matter what size bra they wear, want to feel pretty, they noted. They want to feel confident. Sometimes they want to feel sexy but most of the time they want a bra that is not going to hurt or be in the way.
“A good fitting bra lifts more than your bust. It lifts your spirits. It makes your clothes more comfortable and gives them a better fit. In a word, great bras make you feel beautiful.”
The Youmans chose this business so that they could be of service to others while at the same time build a family business that would live on forever.
Sam spent his career in the radio business and now does podcasting. Sports fans might want to ask him about working with the Chicago Bears or the Bulls during the Jordan, Pippen, Rodman years or how to start a podcast. He loves to talk about that.
Karla’s background is in the corporate sector working as a teacher, a human resources specialist and most recently as a global HR project manager. In the corporate world, people are vulnerable to layoffs and downsizing every fiscal year.
If an employer is publicly traded company, it can make workers feel even more vulnerable. The minute the stock drops, they start wondering when or if there will be a round of firings.
In 2011 getting laid off became a reality for Karla, so she decided to begin building her own destiny. She wanted to be in control of her own life.
Karla knew women who had a hard time finding bras that fit – especially those beautiful, cute and sexy bras. That is when “Belle Lacet” became more than a dream and a retail reality.
At Belle Lacet in Ahwatukee (and Gilbert), all the bras carried come from places like France, England, Ukraine, Canada and other European countries.
Belle Lacet carries over 160 sizes, so that women are fitted comfortably and provided quality bras that will last.
They are passionate about empowering women and won’t sell a product unless they believe it’s the best purchase for your body type.
Every item at Belle Lacet is handpicked by Karla and selected for its quality, uniqueness, beauty and design. Customer service and product quality are Karla and Sam’s first priority.
In fact, they believe that is one of the main reasons women will choose Belle Lacet over any other lingerie store.
There’s just nothing like the boutique shopping experience. When they combine exceptional service with luxury lingerie and competitive pricing, they get a very special shopping experience at Belle Lacet.
Belle Lacet specializes in the hard-to-find bra sizes from the petite to the fuller bust and the fuller figure. They have the best selection of plus size bras in the Phoenix area because they are always searching for the prettiest bras that flatter full-busted women.
Each of the brands carried in the lingerie store is designed to complement women in all the right ways and properly accentuate their curves.
“There is no better moment for me, then when a customer tries one of our bras and instantly feels comfortable and beautiful” said Karla. “We love our complete selection of style and beauty and we hope you will too.”
“We could not be more excited about our Ahwatukee Foothills location,” she added.
When she and her husband first started shopping for a location in 2011, there was nothing available on the East side of the I-10.
They lucked out when a space became available at 4810 E. Ray Road in 2022.
It felt like some kind of sign so Belle Lacet moved in, signed a ten-year lease and has not looked back.
Drop by for a free fitting, conveniently located on the NE corner of 48th Street and Ray Road in the Mountainside Fitness Plaza. Information: bellelacetlingerie.com or 480-471-8828.
This story was provided by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.
