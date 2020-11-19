Joseph B. Ortiz of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Ahwatukee recently earned the firm’s Jim McKenzie Award for “exceptional achievement in building client relationships.”
The award is named after Jim McKenzie who, following in his father’s footsteps, joined Edward Jones in 1962 and opened a branch in Kearney, Nebraska.
“It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve,” said Ortiz.
“And it’s quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Jim McKenzie who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”
Ortiz, who has lived in Ahwatukee with his wife and three children since 2008, had a successful marketing business in Southern California but he and his wife wanted to be closer to family.
Besides, the Great Recession was coming on strong and Ortiz was looking for something that offered room for income growth as well as stability.
So, he attended an Edward Jones recruitment dinner to hear about its opportunities.
And he was hooked.
His job demands both a command of an unending stream of data and a good bedside manner with clients with a wide variety of financial needs and desires.
He developed the command of data at an early age.
Born in 1976, well before the internet and the invention of Excel, Ortiz as a youngster became fascinated financial data through the influence of his mother, a career bank employee who handled loans, and his father, who worked for the paint giant PPG and invested in his employer’s stock.
“I got in the habit of watching his stock price, then started looking at other companies’ stock,” he told AFN several years ago. “He used to ask me to find an article in the newspaper that I liked. I’d read Fortune Magazine and use to circle the companies I liked. My father took me to work with him, showed me a lot of things about business.”
“I grew up in the old style,” he added. “My mother had to type all kinds of loan stuff and I’d sit with her and mess with calculators and I would ask her things.”
Over time, he became sufficiently proficient with financial data that he got a job for a real estate company analyzing its clients, checking credit ratings and other records to give his employer a clearer idea of whom they were dealing with.
Today, he can talk to people in terms of the national and global financial challenges their generation has gone through – as well as their personal dreams and hurdles.
Besides the importance of a face-to-face introduction, he also learned “how surprisingly warm Ahwatukee is” when he started his new career.
“I started in July and a lot of really nice Ahwatukee folks offered me water” he said. “One guy driving down the street asked me if I wanted to stick my head in his car because I had a suit on.”
“Slowly but surely, people started to phone me,” he said. “The first guy I talked to had been working on his car and we just started talking about cars. He became a client.”
Ortiz still knocks on doors – though not as often as he’d like to because he also has a lot of clients.
He moved his office to 8950 S. 52nd St. in Tempe to take on the additional role of an Edward Jones recruiter while he still serves his clients.
“Joseph Ortiz understands that if the financial services firm Edward Jones is to maintain its top-rated client service record, it must continue to attract dedicated, quality people to become financial advisors,” the company said in a release.
It was so impressed with his performance as a recruiter in 2018 that he was among the 431 financial advisors – out of more than 18,000 nationwide – to receive the Top Talent Acquisition Award.
“We are dedicated to serving individual investors and serving them well,” Ortiz said. “If I know someone who I believe could enhance our team and live up to the standards Edward Jones sets for its brokers, I try to bring him or her on board. Besides striving to do a good job myself, that’s the best way I know to maintain our reputation.”
Edward Jones has been named the No. 9 large company on the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona list compiled by the Arizona Commerce Authority. It also was dubbed the same by Forbes Magazine and received its Spotlight on Diversity award.
It has 277 branches across Arizona and a home office in Tempe that provides support to the firm’s more than 14,000 branches in North America.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.
The firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than seven million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets.
Financial advisors aren’t the only positions available at Edward Jones. Ortiz noted there are internal positions that interested people can search at careers.edwardjones.com.
