Ahwatukee residents and business rose to the occasion for the monthly long drive that Mountainside Martial Arts Academy started to restock the Lost our Home Pet Rescue pantry.
The Yes to Pets Rescue Drive started after Kelly Smith, whose two sons attend Mountainside Martial Arts Academy in Ahwatukee, approached Sensei Rick Savagian and wanted to know if the dojo would be interested in another community service drive.
Mountainside Martial Arts is involved with community activities and she wanted to know if a rescue pet drive would fit that mission of service.
Dave Maez of Print Smart, Traci Tartaglio of Ahwatukee Carpets, Katie Muller of Ahwatukee Foothills News, Jackson Williams, and Kelly Smith of Mountainside Martial Arts were on board.
Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce President CEO Andrew Hayes also joined and rallied other businesses to help out.
“The drive needed some tremendous promotion,” said AFN advertising rep when Katie Muller, who presented the idea to Michael Hiatt, vice president of Times Local Media, which publishes AFN.
He donated all the advertising to give as much exposure to the drive as possible.
Maez designed the logo and went to work on the domain and things started to roll. Eventually 35-40 Ahwatukee and other local businesses jumped in and started to get donations every day.
Mountainside Martial Arts used its study center to store the donations and received a plethora of donations. It also picked up donations left at some of the participating businesses.
The Ahwatukee Foothills YMCA said Deb Rothstein “was such a super supporter in bringing so many donations from the tremendous members, staff and volunteers.”
Lost our Home Pets Rescue, at 2322S Hardy Drive, Tempe, needs more help. To find out how to help, call 480-445-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.