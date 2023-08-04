Dog Haus Biergarten opens in W. Chandler

A new restaurant in West Chandler is trying to find the right balance between upscale and casual.
Franchise co-owner Andi Ott said that’s one the reasons she and her husband Damon decided to get the rights to open franchises in the East Valley.
“Dog Haus is a newer, growing franchise,” Andi said. “We got the opportunity to get in at the beginning, or earlier, in that brand development and have an opportunity to grow with them, and help shape that.
“We’re kind of that niche where it’s, we call ourselves craft casual,” she added. “It’s an upscale, fast, casual experience. We like to think we’re like one little step down from full service.”
Dog Haus had its soft opening on July 24. Its grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 5 and the owners plan to give away a lot of food that day to introduce themselves to the community.
They will give free Haus burritos to the first 100 people who ask for one when they open at 8 a.m. They will offer $3 alcoholic beverages until 11 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m., they will give away Haus dogs until closing time.
They will also $2 draft pints from 10 p.m. until closing, 2 a.m.
“We’re going to have a live DJ, and we’re going to have some beer vendors out,” Andi said.
This is the second franchise location that the Otts have opened. Their first was in Gilbert.
Andi said they have the rights to open up to five franchises in the East Valley. She said if they open another one, they would likely look for a location closer to their home in Queen Creek.
The Chandler Dog Haus is open to the outdoors on two sides. Even with the hot weather recently, it was still cool inside.
“We occasionally close the doors when we have to, but we invested heavily into an evaporated cooling system for the patio,” Andi said.
The Chandler general manager, Kody Townsend, said Dog Haus fans come to the restaurant because they care about the food they are putting into their bodies.
“We are known for our clean meats,” Townsend said. “No hormones, no nitrates, no antibiotics, any of that. All of our meat is clean and humanely raised.”
Andi said they ensure that by contracting with Big Stone Farms to provide all of their meats.
“It’s all 100% genetically tested,” she said. “Black Angus are all humanely raised. Our burrito is all free-range chickens. We call it ‘Never-Ever Meat.’”
The menu has three main offerings, Haus Dogs, Haus Sausages and Haus Burgers. But there are other options as well, including Haus Chicken and Haus Sliders.
For vegetarians, they do offer both Beyond and Impossible meat substitutes on the menu.
Dog Haus also has 24 craft beers on tap. Andi said they plan to rotate them often, keeping the top sellers and replacing the ones that are not as popular.
The burritos are on the breakfast menu.
“The other thing that makes us special is that we serve all our hot dogs, sausages burgers and sandwiches on King’s Hawaiian rolls, so you get the sweetness from the rolls mixed with the savory of all our dogs, sausages and meat,” Townsend said.
“It’s just a combination that you can’t get anywhere else.”
Dog Haus Biergarten
2780 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
480-621-6603
