Austin Walter knows exactly what he wants in his new Ahwatukee coffee shop, South Mountain Brewing Co. in the Equestrian Centre along the Warner-Elliot loop.
“I wanted it to be super cute, inviting and friendly, and have a more modern feel, but also pay tribute to the area that we are in with South Mountain,” said Walter, whose shop in the strip mall’s corner is replacing the once-popular Odelay Bagel Co., which closed in 2019.
Walter, the owner/CEO of Food Fight Concepts, is proud and excited about the new shop that hosts a variety of items including; breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and botanicals.
He’s also no stranger to the industry.
“I have been in the hospitality industry for 12+ years,” the Scottsdale man says on his LinkedIn profile, adding he has operated bars, restaurants, and nightclubs in Indiana, California, and Arizona.
The shop has a modern and open concept with a sliding garage door window and bright desert mural painted by local street artist Such Styles, who with his son has gained a reputation for his electrifying style.
Walter said that the open concept of the shop adds a dynamic and that he wound up spending more money on the designs than originally intended.
“If it’s not done the way that I want it to get done, then I’m not comfortable stamping my name on it and speaking on its behalf. So we had to do a few extra things, and the garage door was one of them,” said Walter.
He added that he has received permission to take up a few parking spaces for a fenced-in patio in the future.
Walter sees an opportunity to cater to the needs of what he calls “weekend warriors,” describing the strong presence of hikers and bikers that come to the South Mountain Preserve on weekends.
“There’s a lot of traffic there, especially on the weekends,” explained Walter.
South Mountain Brew Co. is one of the first coffee-centered concepts that Walter has undertaken with Food Fight Concepts.
He also operates Low Key Piano Bar and Varsity Tavern in Tempe and plans to open casual breakfast restaurants “Freshly Laid” that are yet to open in Scottsdale and Arcadia.
“After going back and forth on what to do, we decided not to do a breakfast concept there and just do a coffee shop instead. It is something that we’ve never done before,” explained Walter.
“We’re not really in the coffee world, but we took it upon ourselves to learn about it and figure out how to do it and it turned out really well.”
Their coffee is supplied by local Phoenix beverage company, “CULT,” which will also be supplying their “Freshly Laid” locations as well.
Phoenix-based CULT was formed in 1997 and on its website states, “The ethos of our name is driven from our Culture and desire to Cultivate the industry in a positive way. Having a culture of growth with amazing industry operators and incredible products is what drives CULT Artisan Beverage Company.
“We believe in the hard work our farmers do to create quality raw materials that we can then harness and transition into fantastic beverages. We also champion the hard work our clients do to take those CULT products and finish the process and create WOW with their customers. It is a beautiful cycle that is sustainable as long as we all work together for that outcome,” it adds.
The company has a product line of specialty coffees, teas and botanical infusions as well as some nitrogen-infused kegs for draft beverages and products such as single-serve packets and pods.
Walter is excited about their main house-blend, which is an organic coffee blend from Honduras. He also recommends locals check out their unique offering of botanical drinks that have an earthy and refreshing taste.
“We are excited to be a part of the neighborhood and to be a place for people to hang out with their friends and family,” said manager Savina Porter. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting all the kind people that make up the community.
Information: 12020 S. Warner Elliot Loop Ste. 115.
