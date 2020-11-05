Aldi, a fast-growing national grocery chain, is continuing its westward expansion by opening its first Arizona store in Chandler.
The Illinois discount company’s new store on the northwest corner of Alma School and Queen Creek roads is one of close to a dozen it is opening in the Valley as part of a $5 billion multi-year expansion.
It also plans to open two stores in Gilbert and at least one each in Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe, and a second store in Gilbert.
Aldi already has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states and is eyeing the addition of at least 70 more, mostly in western states.
“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community, which is an honor and responsibility we do not take lightly,” said Jason Hart, CEO, of Aldi U.S. “As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer the lowest prices, every day, without exception. In fact, as food costs are rising across the country, we’re lowering prices on hundreds of items to meet our customers’ increased need for savings.”
The company also increased its fresh food selection with a focus on new produce, meat and organic options, as well as easy to prepare foods “without compromising its commitment to low prices.”
ALDI has also expanded its e-commerce offerings and in May announced the accelerated rollout of its curbside grocery pickup service to nearly 600 stores. It claims it has grocery delivery in 10,000 ZIP codes already, although it is unclear if the Chandler store will be added to the list.
Ninety percent of Aldi’s shelves are stocked with its own exclusive brand with a limited selection of national brands. The company states shoppers can save up to 50 percent on their grocery bills by shopping at Aldi.
Besides produce, Aldi also sells items such as bed sheets, small kitchen appliances, patio furniture and clothing.
“Aldi brands are made by many of the country’s leading food producers and meet or exceed the quality of national name brands,” the company said.
Other ways Aldi keeps cost low is keeping staff to a minimum and no free bags for customers – they can bring their own or buy a reusable bag at checkout.
And customers who want to use a shopping cart must first deposit a quarter, which they get back when they return the cart.
The cart-rental system means Aldi doesn’t have to hire someone to police the carts, passing along the savings to customers.
Additionally, with the system there are no stray carts littering the parking lot or causing dents to cars.
Aldi also does not have coffee shops or pharmacies.
“We will be sure to let you know of future Arizona expansion plans and store locations, once available,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley Group director of operations and logistics.
“Arizona is an exciting next step in our continued West Coast expansion after our success entering California in 2016,” he added. “We look at many factors in choosing new store locations, including proximity to our shoppers and ability to support a high daily traffic volume. Bottom line, we want to be conveniently located for our customers and the Arizona locations were a natural fit.”
The company, ranked as the nation’s third-largest supermarket chain, recently published the results of a survey of more than 177,000 customers on their favorite Aldi-exclusive products from 20 categories sold by the store.
Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza earned the title of overall winner and repeated as the Fan Favorite in the easy meal category, receiving more than 55,000 votes.
Another back-to-back winner, Happy Farms String Cheese, secured the highest single-product vote count with 58,000 votes and a win in the kids category.
Nine of the 20 winners – such as the Earth Grown Veggie Burgers, Little Journey Baby Wipes, Winking Owl Wine and Specially Selected Brioche Buns – also made the fan-favorite list for the second consecutive year.
“The incredible response to our second Fan Favorites survey reinforces how much our customers love Aldi-exclusive items,” said Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying. “Aldi is known for its commitment to high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices, but it’s our loyal fans who truly define us.”
Kavanaugh said the survey results prompted the company to expand refrigerated space and include “a broader selection of meats and seafood, fresh produce and better-for-you options.”
“It is exciting to see several newer items ranked the highest among fan favorites,” she said, noting many of the winners have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal and awards from other third-party organizations.
The first four new stores will create a combined 90 new jobs.
ALDI is currently hiring for these positions, ranging from store associates to store managers. Those interested in applying can go to careers.aldi.us/PHOENIX.
Cindel said the pandemic has “reinforced how much consumers rely on us to provide the foods and items they want at the lowest possible prices.
“As an essential business, we take our commitment to serving communities very seriously, and opening new stores enables us to reach, serve and support new customers across the country,” he added.
The new store is at 2844 S. Alma School Road, Chandler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.