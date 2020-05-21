For years, Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living in Ahwatukee has stepped up to address community needs.
Twelve years ago, its parent company, Keller Williams, created “RED Day,” setting aside the second Thursday in May to “Renew, Energize, Donate” by having its agents take the day off from their business to give back to the community.
For Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living, the spirit of last week’s RED Day is continuing as agents will be collecting food for the Kyrene Family Resource Center and hygiene items for Jacob’s Mission Community Center, a Mesa nonprofit that advocates for, supports and assists children and families impacted by foster care to better serve these children in need.
After a one-day blitz last Thursday, Realtor Stacey Culver said collections will continue 10 a.m.-noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living at 15905 S. 46th St., Ahwatukee, “as long as the need is there.”
That need has been exacerbated over the past couple months by soaring unemployment brought on by businesses closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Kyrene Family Resource Center, Keller Williams is accepting donations of canned meats, cereal, rice, dried beans, canned veggies, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, jelly, snack items, ramen noodles and mac n cheese.
The Kyrene Family Resource Center is a joint effort between the Kyrene School District and the Kyrene Foundation that provides needy district families basics like food, school clothing for children, school supplies, enrichment scholarships and referral for emergency resources.
Jacob’s Mission Community Center offers tutoring and extracurricular activities, a food pantry, clothing and basic necessities as well as a variety of other services to help caregivers navigate the foster care system.
Keller Williams also is collecting gift cards for first responders.
Sponsors that helped with the drive last week included Infinity Title Agency, Amerifirst Fairway, Old Republic Home Warranty, Stratton Inspections Checklist and Liberty Mutual Insurance.
