When Stacy Eyre and her younger daughter, Arianna, 16, started looking for homecoming dance dresses in 2021, the selection wasn’t what they were expecting.
Shopping with her older daughter, Kyara, 21, when they lived in the Chicago suburbs, was different.
They’d make a day of it, hitting the boutiques and having lunch. “My oldest, when she would go shopping for dresses, there seemed to be options,” Eyre said.
“When my youngest got into high school, we thought we’d have the same experience because Phoenix is a fairly large city, and we found there wasn’t a lot geared toward that.”
So Eyre, of Ahwatukee, started her own business.
Primrose Boutique opened March 5 at 4929 E. Chandler Blvd., at the corner of South 48th Street, selling an eye-popping selection of fancy formal gowns and cocktail dresses.
“When girls go to these dances, they want to feel special—especially prom,” Eyre noted, adding that many of the dresses are appropriate for adults as well. Most of the long gowns for prom or homecoming run about $280 to $700; cocktail dresses are $250 to $350.
“We researched a little bit of what was in the area and talked to people who had high school-aged kids and women looking for formal dresses for a charity event or wedding,” she recalled. “It was hard to find something that wasn’t frumpy, but wasn’t super young—something that was classic.”
Primrose Boutique carries designers such as Jovani, Alyce Paris and Scala, all of which are popular with teen girls and highly Instagrammable, thanks to their sloping necklines, sparkling sequins and elegant trains.
They come in sizes 0 to 18 and a range of colors, but if someone wants a dress in a specific style, size and color that isn’t on the floor, Eyre can order it. “If it’s in stock I can usually get it within the week,” she said.
Also, Eyre keeps a spreadsheet of which dresses are sold for which school dances so customers know if someone else will be wearing the same one. That way, if they’d like to buy it in a different color, they can.
Eyre researched the competition while forming the idea and found some shops were crowded with long lines, while others catered to bridal, but not much else.
And, she remarked, “It’s hard to do online shopping for special occasion dresses. The picture is sometimes nothing like the quality you expect or pay for.”
Often, she added, sizing is unpredictable and things don’t always fit. Not to mention, “You don’t know whether you’re ever going to get your dress, either,” she said.
Seeing an opportunity, Eyre opened a spacious boutique with plenty of room to roam and look as well as ample dressing room space with places for parents to sit and have refreshments.
“I really want to have that experience where I connect with customers,” she noted.
Eyre’s entire family was involved in creating Primrose Boutique. They wanted a name that had a floral connotation and they’re all Hunger Games fans, so the name was partly inspired by the character Primrose Everdeen from the movie.
Her daughters helped choose the inventory, and her husband, Blake Eyre, built everything in the space, including the decorative wrought iron dress racks.
Eyre and her family moved to Ahwatukee from the Chicago area in the summer of 2020 because they were “kind of over the cold,” she said.
Her husband runs a wildlife removal service in Illinois and Eyre helped him run his business, but had no experience in retail. She studied fashion merchandising when she was younger, but then worked as a hair stylist and eventually as a registered nurse.
With prom season on the horizon, Eyre urges people to shop early to ensure they get their first choice. And just like Stacy London on “What Not to Wear,” she recommends keeping an open mind and trying on dresses that might not grab you at first.
“You may think you don’t like something, but you never know until you get it on,” she said.
Information:
480-284-6710 or primroseaz.com
