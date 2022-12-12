Ahwatukee restaurateurs expanding to 2 cities

Business is bright for the Ahwatukee-based seafood restaurant Chesapeake Bay Bistro.
It recently opened a second location in Tempe and plans to open a third operation in San Diego, where co-owners James and Yolanda Brown lived for much of their 39 years of married life before settling in Ahwatukee.
The Browns in 2021 opened the Ahwatukee location of Chesapeake Bay at 5033 Elliot Road in the space that had been occupied by the Fresko Mediterranean Kitchen, which fell victim to the economic onslaught of the pandemic.
And while the era of forced shutdowns is long gone, James Brown said the past year has been no picnic, thanks to inflation and other economic factors.
Still, he is celebrating the expansion.
“For restaurant owners, the past year has been challenging with staffing, higher prices for food supplies and rising costs for rent and utilities,” said James. “Adding locations through a food-court style expansion makes sense on many levels.”
Cloud or ghost kitchens offer restaurants rental space in a shared facility shared with other eateries, reducing overhead for all participants. Dining space is shared among the tenants, and all food is made to go. Each restaurant has its own kitchen and staff.
Chesapeake Bay Bistro joined Tempe Food Court, near the Arizona State
University main campus, at 1900 E. Fifth St., which is home to more than 15 separate eateries.
They share common seating areas for those who’d like to dine in after picking up their orders. The bistro and other restaurants also offer takeout and delivery service.. The San Diego seafood bistro will will offer takeout
and delivery service only starting this month.
“We believe that the food delivery model is the future and allows us to fulfill our customer base request,” Brown said, adding that 60% of his business comprises call-in and pickup now.
The new restaurant will offer the same great East Coast taste that customers have come to know at the Ahwatukee eatery, such as calamari, shrimp and an array of fried and grilled fish. The house specialty is blue crabs, when in season.
“Using cloud kitchen locations benefits small mom-and-pop restaurants like ours in several ways, allowing us to keep our labor and maintenance costs down,” Brown said.
The restaurant emphasizes freshness in its offerings, which includes crab flown in live from Maryland, a large selection of fresh fish both fried and grilled, salads, sandwiches, tacos and more.
Opening it culminated a long-held dream of the Browns, who for about two-and-a-half years have been running a seafood catering business of the same name but had yearned to expand it to a brick-and-mortar operation as well.
It also marked a personal triumph for James, who had beat prostate cancer prior to opening the restaurant.
That and the pandemic got him thinking, “You know what? This has been a dream of mine, a vision I’ve had, and I think it’s time to bring it
to fruition,” he recalled thinking.
“My wife and I were sitting up and she was like, ‘you’ve been talking about it, we’ve been talking about it, let’s just do it.’ So we decided to do it.”
James has some restaurant industry in his DNA: both his mother and grandmother owned several restaurants in Virginia, including one that specialized in Southern cuisine and another in seafood.
That legacy and their former life in San Diego gave birth to James’ idea for Chesapeake Bay Bistro.
“I combined the East Coast where I grew up and the West Coast where I met my wife 38 years ago,” he said.
The concept of Chesapeake Bay Bistro gives patrons a lot of choices.
First, they choose their entree, then pick from six different kinds of marinade and then pick from five different kinds of preparation – sandwich, salad, plate, taco or à la carte.
The eartery also offers appetizers from the sea, including fried calamari, crab cakes, mussels, crab claws, and sides like garlic noodles and seafood stuffing, fries, corn on the cob, hush puppies and others. Being able to pick from this array represents what he calls “the Southern California approach” to seafood restaurants while the east coast is represented mainly by just the availability of blue crab, James said.
“I give the consumer a little bit more interactive ownership of their meal,” he explained. “And you know you’re getting it cooked to order because we can’t pre-cook it and leave it in a basket.”
Through the catering business, he said, “I’ve built some relationships with different suppliers, some really great suppliers and I know some fishermen that fish off the coast of California to where I’m able to get fresh fish from them.”
His catering business also offers the same variety of choice not only in food but in occasions.
They cater everything from private parties at home to larger office gatherings and offer a pop-up bistro – a portable grill with an iced display of raw fish and other seafood that guests can select from and watch it cooked.
“So, we bring the full experience of being in our restaurant.”
To check out their menu: chesapeakebaybistro.com or call 480 590-3065.
