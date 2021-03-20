As a chef, Caprice Moreno has been inventive, cooking Mexican cuisine based on old-Mexico recipes she inherited from her grandmother and that she has been adding to a career that began when she was 8.
She also has been inventive in the way she runs her business, Tukee’s Tamales.
She started modestly six years ago, taking orders on social media and then having them ready for pickup for what she called “Friday Fix.”
In 2017, she whipped up meals in her Ahwatukee home and then sold them – without a food truck – from a pop-up stand in Desert Dentistry’s parking lot.
She then added a modest small catering service.
And over the past year, she has amped up that catering business – especially after big events like the Festival of Lights Wine & Beer event were washed out by concerns about COVID-19.
Now she is aiming at “all the busy folks that perhaps are working hard from home and their young ones that are doing school from home.”
“Our world has changed and we know that worrying about ‘What are we going to eat today?’ is one more thing to stress about,” Moreno explained.
“So, we came up with an ever-changing menu of delicious meals with substance, made with fresh ingredients, no preservatives and generous portions.”
That last part is something Moreno hasn’t changed through all the various iterations of her business.
“I’ve spent the 30 years in the kitchen,” she once explained. “My goal is for people to feel my passion of cooking through my dishes. I love sharing my Hispanic heritage with the community. I want them to feel like they’re in a small village in Mexico when they’re eating our food.”
She’s also added a few new services, offering in-home private dinner parties for 10 or fewer people with a private chef “instead of going out to eat with the worries of the pandemic for older ones.”
And she’s starting Zoom cooking classes where a guest “can cook with family from all over the country and get together and have a fun night of cooking.”
Her delivery service works like this: on her website, TukeesTamales.com, there is an ever-changing weekly menu that goes up on Wednesday and is closed the following Monday.
Customers place their orders during that time frame and “your meal is delivered on that Wednesday morning, right to your doorstep, contactless. The delivery fee is included in our meal pricing.”
Customers must place an order for a minimum three items, which can include a taco kit that feeds multiple people, the rice and beans duo as an ideal side for any meal, three saucy enchiladas or salmon, carne asada or other dishes.
Prices range between $4-$24, including family meal kits, sides, dessert and popular items.
Another popular offer Morena has cooked up is her “Meals that Heal,” where people can donate a meal to nurses.
“We have been delivering meals to several Banner Health Hospitals in the Valley in the evening, when it may be hard to get a hot meal,” she said. “Customer may include a personalized message of appreciation to our nurses that have been so self-sacrificing in caring for others.”
All this was born out of a need to survive after the first brutal months of the pandemic and mass shutdowns.
“For a period of time, it did stop operations,” Moreno said. “Like many other small businesses, we had to adjust to a completely new world.”
But that world is looking brighter, especially in light of the positive feedback she said she’s been getting from her customers – who have told her “the meals are so satisfying and they are saving leftovers for lunch or a snack the next day.”
“We have several regulars that love to have a special treat in the middle of their week” she continued. “A lot of customers have transferred from the pop-ups we used to have and other customers have followed us for six years.”
While she said she is glad to have found “a creative way to stay in business and fulfill the need in our community,” said Moreno said, “The cooking itself has been my therapy to deal with our reality and knowing that my food can provide a moment of comfort and ease to someone has been rewarding to say the least.”
“I’m pouring my heart into the cooking because of what it means to me,” she added.
Information: tukeestamales.com and 602-359-0573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.