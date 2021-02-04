It’s no longer a painful drive from Laveen to Ahwatukee now that the South Mountain Freeway has been open.
And that’s why Amadio Ranch owners Eric and Christina Amadio find it a lot easier to visit Ahwatukee and even Gilbert to sell their fresh produce and homemade pies.
The farm’s Peach Truck Stop, a cherry red vintage flatbed boasting a cornucopia of goodies, is parked on Fridays 3:30-6:30 pm at the Century 21 offices, 3930 E. Chandler Blvd., on the northwest corner at 40th Street.
It also is parked from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of Keller Williams Integrity First Realty, 830 S. Higley Road at Warner Road, Gilbert.
Winter vegetables they’re harvesting now include beets, cauliflower and broccoli, with carrots coming soon. Pies are made from scratch using an old family recipe and include apple, peach, cherry, blueberry, caramel apple and strawberry rhubarb, along with other varieties from their repertoire of 20 flavors rotating each week.
They also have chicken pot pies.
The Amadios are committed to providing the freshest, healthiest vegetables and fruits Valleywide from their sustainable farm while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
And they say their truck is filling a market niche.
“When COVID started, all farmers markets closed to decide how to proceed with social distance,” Christina said. “We took a look and just told our customers to stay six feet apart. We added some more space to separate tables out. But we kept going and kept bringing fresh vegetables and fruits to Gilbert.”
The Amadios have rural roots in the Midwest and when they relocated to Arizona in 2010, they were determined to continue their deep love of the farming life.
They also derive nearly three-quarters of their own food needs from the farm.
The Amadios are currently working on a farm tour that they hope “will mentor and inspire the community to grow their own foods and live self-sufficiently.”
Information: amadioranch.com
