Before and after. Three little words that are extraordinarily important to Ahwatukee Realtor Jamie Heinz – both for her clients and in her life.
“Before” for Heinz was growing up in New York, earning her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Hofstra University and working for Publisher’s Clearing House as one of the rose-bearing women accompanying the man with the oversized check who surprised prize winners at their front doors.
It was a watershed moment for the young woman.
“I was 23 and we traveled to Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque to hand out prizes,” she recalled. “I just fell in love with the desert and though I’d thought I’d end up in Florida, I now knew I wanted to come live here someday.”
And so, she did.
That begins the “after” portion of Heinz’s life, which started in 2013.
“I was eyeing the housing market and though I’d been investing in real estate in New York, I decided to buy my first investment property in Arizona. I bought my first house in Ahwatukee, and it is one of four I own here.”
It proved to be fortuitous timing.
Armed with her MBA from Long Island University, she worked her way up to CEO of a B2B tech company. Her corporate job was high-pressure, results-driven – one in which she was succeeding.
Yet, in 2014 came a company-wide layoff that affected the top brass as well.
“That was the catalyst,” Heinz recalled. “Sure, I was sad, but then I thought, ‘what am I doing? This is great! That’s it; I’m going to move cross country.’”
That brought her to Ahwatukee, where she continued her real estate investing, earned a degree from the New York Institute of Art and Design and welcomed her husband Fernando De Sousa to sell his New York City painting company and to start from scratch his Ahwatukee business – Next Level Painting.
The couple welcomed their son Tristan Zane in 2016.
“When I decided to totally leave the corporate world, I did it because I needed to be me,” Heinz said.
“It was a grueling career, and now I have time with my son which is a luxury and freedom, even if I’m still up at 11 p.m. submitting offers,” she laughed. “My whole life has been building other people’s brands, now I’m building my own.”
She grew her business in Ahwatukee, using her real estate and investment acumen to buy homes and offer them as vacation rentals through VRBO. She’s received numerous accolades for her houses, her cordial welcoming of guests and her attention to detail.
In 2019, Heinz launched her full-time real estate business, and with her real estate investing and marketing background, she hit the ground running.
“As an investor, I’d been exposed to many homes that were being listed on the MLS,” she said. “As someone with an extensive, high-level marketing background, it pained me to see how poorly so many of these homes were being marketed and presented to the public.
“To be frank, I didn’t feel that these homeowners were being serviced to the extent they should have been given the commission they pay back to real estate agents,” she said.
So, she not only became an agent but “decided to take my home staging knowledge gained from my many years running my own vacation rental properties, and combine that with leveraging my husband’s painting business to provide free home staging, free touch-up painting and even free cleaning services for my clients.”
And at that point “before” and “after” became part of the couple’s jobs – with her staging homes and her husband providing the touch-up painting and cleaning.
“And the icing on the cake is opening up my furnished rental properties to my clients whenever I have vacancies so they can enjoy a little ‘staycation’ and avoid the inconvenience…of having to remain in their home while buyers were constantly trekking in and out of their home while in active MLS status,” Heinz explained.
Her staging makes use of her interior design skills – and goes beyond removing family photos and memorabilia.
Heinz brings her own “arsenal of décor,” including light furnishings, accessories and artworks to highlight the home during the sale period.
“I have a flatbed truck and we bring in the needed couches, chairs, coffee tables, framed canvases, all the things that make a house a home,” she said.
With her husband’s touch-up painting and the complimentary house cleaning before being listed on MLS, the house is model-home-ready for viewing.
And should there be an RV or camper on property, Heinz provides her clients free storage.
Ahwatukee residents Dan and Tammy Newell recently were Heinz’s clients who enjoyed a staycation with family while their home was being styled and updated before being listed.
“We had a walk-through prior to listing, after which Jamie sent a detailed list by room of items that should stay and others that should go to storage,” explained Dan Newell, adding about three-quarters of their furniture was moved into storage.
“Once that was complete, we moved into her condo and she completed the staging by bringing her own furniture to complement ours. This was also when she had the touch-up painting completed. Our house was on the market for three weeks.”
He said, “We thoroughly enjoyed our staycation in Jamie’s Foothills condo. The condo was quiet and relaxing, and large enough for all five in my family without tripping over each other, though two of the kids shared a bedroom. We were even allowed to bring our dog.
“My wife and I work from home” and even that wasn’t an issue; we had plenty of space to sprawl out. The kitchen was well-appointed with high-quality appliances and dishes ready to cook. This was our first time selling a house, but Jamie made it easy by anticipating most of our needs and having answers ready.”
Heinz says her perks are both an unexpected and welcome convenience for her clients.
“Whether it’s a seller’s market or buyer’s market, it doesn’t matter. I want to make sure my clients are getting the most for their money,” she said.
Heinz, who is associated with HomeSmart Realty, also provides monthly YouTube updates on the Ahwatukee and Phoenix housing markets.
For more information, Google Jamie Heinz/Ahwatukee Realtor. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram. Her vacation rentals can be viewed at desertdiamondrealestate.com.
