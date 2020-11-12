The practice that Claudia Goodell has opened in her Ahwatukee home partly finds its roots in a car crash and a chronic illness she finally overcame after 13 years of fatigue and pain.
Her practice’s name is Divine Hypnotherapy and Goodell is a certified transpersonal hypnotherapist.
The trauma of that accident long ago and the illness she endured has enabled her to use hypnosis in feel better and perhaps conquer problems like nicotine addiction or overeating.
For months after the accident, Goodell said, “I suffered nightmares about the accident and had a lot a self-doubt.”
Her doctor recommended hypnosis and all she could think of was seeing a caricature of it on TV or at a comedy club.
But after her first session, she recalled “all the memories of the accident that I had before the session were the same, but my emotions about it were no longer negative or destructive. My nightmares stopped.
“For years this experience was unresolved because I did not understand how this process could possibly have worked if I was completely aware throughout the entire hypnosis session,” she said.
“Now that I understand this, I spend a fair amount of time explaining to clients that all hypnosis is self-hypnosis, that the client is always in control, that the subconscious mind will not allow a client to do or say anything out of character, that a practitioner cannot force a client to say or do anything under trance. and I ensure that I’ve answered any questions or concerns before moving forward.”
Goodell, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in audiology, also endured a progressively debilitating illness that made it difficult to function normally.
“In 2005 I became too sick to work at all, and was finally diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, neither of which has a cure, and no real effective treatments were available at the time,” she said.
“Over the next decade I did my own research and tried various approaches, mostly focusing on complementary medicine and spiritual movement practices, but the best I could manage was to maintain a functional level at about 40 percent of my pre-illness level.”
She suffered daily exhaustion, an all-encompassing pain and her body had little tolerance for much activity or excessive stimulation.
“This was a devastating blow for a former competitive athlete and active individual who enjoyed international travel,” she said.
Compounding her suffering was a protracted bout of Lyme disease diagnosed in 2012.
After a three-year herbal protocol, she began turning the corner toward full recovery.
Her husband moved to Ahwatukee in 2016 but she stayed behind to care for her ailing father, finally bringing him to Arizona the following year, though he lived for only two more months after moving here.
A few months after that, in the fall of 2017, Goodell said “a miraculous thing occurred.
“After 13 years of disability, while volunteering as a national patient advocate, a comprehensive multilateral autonomic nervous system recovery program was brought to my attention, which explained my symptoms and onset of illness, so I followed it and found full recovery in June 2018.
“I began to hike and ride my bikes again, and started to play pickleball at the Ahwatukee Foothills YMCA,” she said. “I met some wonderful neighbors and friends, and my life began to feel full again.”
Introduced after that to a transpersonal hypnotherapy certification program at the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts in Phoenix, Goodell plunged in because “it seemed to be a powerful tool for helping others.”
Now, she offers her sessions virtually because of the pandemic – though she said that doesn’t matter because her sessions don’t involve touch.
“Hypnotherapy is a brief treatment with lasting effects,” said Goodell, who also is an accomplished artist.
She said it can help clients stop smoking, lose weight, improve sleep and address other issues ranging from pain management to improving self-confidence.
And, she said, don’t believe what movies, TV and stunts suggest hypnosis is all about.
“You are always aware of your surroundings and will only say or do things in agreement with your beliefs and values,” she said, adding that sessions “focus on your personal intentions, which you will set before hypnosis begins.”
In a hypnotic state, Goodell said, the client’s “conscious mind can be a restful observer, allowing the subconscious mind to do the necessary work.”
“At this point I present, to the receptive subconscious mind, suggestions specific to the goal of the client, often incorporating the words and phrases of the client.”
She said the subconscious mind “is then able to find the source of the issue, reprocess old patterns into new, reprogrammed thoughts” and ultimately lead the conscious mind to “experience new thoughts, habits and practices.”
Goodell said that like any new business, getting the word out about her practice is a big hurdle, although she added that the biggest obstacle “is the uncertainty and myths people have about hypnosis.”
“My current clients have all told me that they were reluctant to try because they really didn’t understand how easy, powerful and beneficial hypnotherapy is,” she added, stating that more than 2,000 scientific articles have examined the effectiveness of hypnosis.
Information: divinehypnotherapy.com, claudia@divinehypnotherapy.com.
