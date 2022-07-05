Equestrian Centre in Ahwatukee sold for $3.7M

The Equestrian Centre in Ahwatukee is now under new ownership after its Beverly Hills, California owner sold it two weeks ago week for $3.7 million.
The popular 35-year-old strip mall, at 12020 S. Warner Elliot Loop, was purchased from Realtor Naomi Feldman by AWD Equestrian American and Paul Ash Management Company, both of Tucson, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
The 2.1-acre parcel includes just over 27,000 square feet of retail space in a single building and about 100 parking lot spaces, according to vizzda. It estimated the sale price to equal just over $137 a square foot.
The new owner began as Nationwide Realty when the late founder Paul Ash left his career as an appliance salesman to become a real estate broker, according to the company’s history.
Over the next two decades, the company focused on development and acquisition of multi-family, retail and commercial properties primarily in Arizona, New Mexico and California.
It says that it “has become one of Southern Arizona’s leading community association managers led by certified and experienced professionals who bring modern expertise to each board served. The homeowner portal developed is state of the art.”
The company serves as owner and principal in a wide variety of real estate investments ranging from HOAs to retail malls to industrial buildings in eight states.
“With over a half century of success, the company’s outlook is as bright as ever and the principals of the company continue to achieve profits through our opportunistic approach to managing success for our clients and partners,” the company says on its website.
