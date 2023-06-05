California firm buys Ahwatukee Mercado

A California investment company has bought the Ahwatukee Mercado for just under $14 million.
Investment Concepts Inc., throughout subsidiary Ahwatukee Market LP, bought the Safeway-anchored strip mall from Westwood Financial Corp., according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Located on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Elliot Road, the deal covers 56,873 square feet of retail space across four single-story buildings that includes the Safeway.
Built in 1986 on 5.61 acres, the Mercado ran into trouble during the Great Recession and was sold at an auction in 2011 for $6.9 million.
But since then, its fortunes have turned. It was sold to Westwood in 2019 for $9 million, according to vizzda records.
The $13.98 million paid by Investment Concepts breaks down to a square-foot price of $245, according to vizzda and that’s roughly on part with the per-square-foot price of other retail center sales in the Valley market in recent months.
Investment Concepts, based in Orange, California, is a developer, property manager and owner of apartment complexes and retail centers in Southern California, Nevada, Oregon and Arizona.
It was founded in 1969 by a CPA in the savings and loan industry at a time when it held substantial foreclosed properties, according to the company website.
The company turned around what had been underperforming properties into profitable investments, building
its portfolio to over 1.9 million square feet of commercial and multifamily
developments.
That portfolio includes 29 strip malls, 83 apartment buildings, an office building and over 350 single-family houses.
