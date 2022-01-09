When a guy works 56 nearly sleepless hours in a week and then comes home to a wife and five kids aged 3 months to 12 years, he needs a retreat every now and then.
For Joseph Scott Duffy, it’s the garage at his Ahwatukee home, though you won’t find a minivan, pickup or sedan there.
What you’ll find is a space brimming with tools, large and small pieces of wood in various stages of finish and original wooden creations ranging from fireplace mantels and doors to tables and who-knows-what-else.
This is not just a handyman cave. It’s also action central for Duffy’s emerging business, THF Woodwork LLC.
Over the past few years, that garage has evolved into a space for “creating custom wood pieces for clients, teaching the kids basic tool skills and designing a shop I could be proud of,” he explains on his Facebook page.
“The money I’ve made from woodworking has all been put right back into my shop to purchase tools, materials, etc., investing in the shop and my family’s future,” he says. “It’s a pretty amazing space and something I’m happy I’ve gotten to create.”
A California native who has lived in Ahwatukee for 13 years, Duffy has been a firefighter for 18 years – the last 11 as an engineer for the Phoenix Fire Department.
His father built the home he shares with his wife London and their five children. And his father was the inspiration for the woodworking he has turned into a small business.
“He worked for the phone company, so he’s pretty mechanically inclined, but he always liked to build his own stuff,” Duffy explained. “So I always watched him build stuff. … So when you’re 10, you know what you want to do everything your dad does and I just started really helping him build. And I just really enjoyed being able to create things.”
When he got out of the military at age 22 and then went to college, Duffy continued “building things and remodeling things for people.”
For a while, he stayed in remodeling because firefighting, while encompassing 24-hour shifts, also gave him plenty of off-duty days a month.
“I did that for a while and then I stopped,” he said, “When you work as a fireman for 24-hour shifts and you’re not sleeping a lot of time and then your next day it’s ‘Aw man, I gotta go remodel this person’s house,’ it’s rough.”
But then, he started thinking a few years ago, “My sons are getting older and like, man, I gotta show these boys how to build. So I started building stuff in the garage, doing small projects, teaching my sons how to build.”
Sure enough, he found, “if you are good at building things, people want you to build things for them. What started as me just teaching my kids how to build things in the house and stuff turned into a woodworking business. Now, I wasn’t remodeling people’s homes. I was just building things out of wood in my garage.”
For the last three or four years, Duffy has been building custom wood pieces for people – “mostly custom pieces that you can’t buy” like Murphy beds, hidden doors and many art pieces. As he puts it, “just cool original stuff that we can’t find a lot of people to do anymore.”
He registered his business as THF Woodwork LLC – the initials standing for The Handy Fireman.
He’s got so many job requests that “I’m booked into May right now.”
He posts pictures of his work on social media and even videos of him and has achieved enough of a reputation that tool companies pay him for demonstrating the use of their tools.
“I’m pretty fortunate that my network is so big,” he said. “Everyone in the fire department knows Joe Duffy. That’s 2,000 firemen and their family, friends, their neighbors.”
He works with all different kinds of hard wood since “soft woods are so prone to warping and bending and twisting.”
“I build my stuff out of hard woods – because you’re almost putting the
same amount of work into building something with pine as you would with maple and a maple piece is going to last so much longer.”
“I love just finishing them with the natural and unnatural oil and sealing them up so you can see the grain,” he added. “But you know, not everyone’s taste is the same. So if a person really wants me to, I’ll paint it all pink it for him.”
And he’s still learning, stressing that’s how his craft evolved.
“With woodwork, everything is precision – like your cuts are now millimeters and inches. When I started doing this, I just became a student of the craft of woodworking. I just started reading about it or watching videos about it, following along guys who are putting out some really amazing pieces and learning different techniques…The woodwork is something I taught myself, but I had a great foundation to be able to do that.
“I’m still learning everyday. Every day I sit down and I read something about woodwork or different techniques or how different do things. Even the history is just fascinating. This is old of an art technique, because this is really it’s one of the oldest. And now it seems like it’s kind of dying off, which is unfortunate. ..They’re not really offering like woodshop classes in schools anymore. But I love teaching it and that’s part of the videos too. I put out a lot of knowledge online to try to teach people how to do things and not be scared to try things.”
Now, he’d also like to find an apprentice to pick up his trade from him, preferably someone out of high school or “maybe there’s a neighborhood kid who’s got nothing going on right now and his parents want him to learn a skilled trade versus college or something.”
“I guess I’ll probably bring people over here and kind of get a sense of their mechanical aptitude and everything because this is dangerous, man,” he added. “I don’t want to be the reason some poor kid cuts his finger off.”
People can connect with Joe Duffy on Facebook.
