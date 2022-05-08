Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is racing toward opening a mega-entertainment venue along the San Tan Loop 202 Freeway opening next year.
The Chandler Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of Andretti’s new facility at the southwest corner of the freeway and
Cooper Road on April 20. The preliminary development plan next goes to Chandler City Council for approval, probably this month.
The entertainment complex includes a three-level go-kart racing track, a “dark ride,” laser tag and a large gaming center. Chad Montgomery, the director of real estate and development for Andretti, said some games would likely include virtual reality headsets with omni-directional treadmills.
The plan also calls for private rooms for parties and food and beverage areas when visitors need a break from the fun. Named after racing legend Mario Andretti, the company operates six venues in Florida, Georgia and Texas. This would be the first location in Arizona and, like the others, is billed as a family entertainment center.
In addition to the three levels, the go-kart track includes hairpin turns for the electric-motor karts.
“[They can go] 35 miles per hour,” Montgomery said. “We’ll do like 150 arcade games, bowling lanes, laser tag, a number of virtual reality experiences.”
On its website, the company states, “Experience the adrenaline rush of our electric go-kart races with instant acceleration as you put the pedal to the metal around hairpin turns, up and down elevation changes and long straightaways on our indoor climate-controlled tracks.”
“Andretti’s racing simulators are the most advanced on the market and deliver big-time on thrills and heart-pounding excitement,” the company brags. “It’s so realistic that you actually feel the motion and vibrations of the car, experience the tension in the seatbelt, and hear the sounds of the race track.”
With panoramic screens, the simulators “are the same kind that professional race car drivers use,” the company said, and its “full motion actuators” “give the feel of driving at high speeds.”
Another attraction, called the 7D Xperience, offers “a 3D interactive movie experience with amazing special effects. Up to eight riders at a time compete for the highest score using laser blasters and battling on-screen enemies. You actually feel the earth-rumbling movement and wind,” the website states.
Go-kart racing ranges in price from $23 for a single adult spin along the track on weekdays to a $55 three-race package. Other attractions range in price from $11 for a 10-minute weekday laser tag experience to $30 to $35 for bowling for an hour with up to six people on one lane to a $90 VIP package that combines one race, six other attractions and a $10 game card.
Patrons who posted reviews on travel sites gave various Andretti Indoor Karting Venues generally high marks. While some posts warned of sticker shock, the pricing apparently is no major obstacle: the Orlando, Florida, venue reportedly draws close to a half million guests a year.
Florida developer Eddie Hamann opened the original Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Roswell in 1999, naming it after his friend Mario Andretti, one of only two drivers to have won races in Formula One, IndyCar, the World Sportscar Championship and NASCAR.
Montgomery said they expect Council to vote on the development plan in May and break ground in the third quarter of this year. He said if that happens, they expect to open in the summer of 2023.
