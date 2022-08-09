Brewer’s AC gifts Ahwatukee Chamber $5K

Brewer’s Air Conditioning & Heating has donated $5,000 to the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce as part of its ongoing commitment to support small businesses and the Ahwatukee community.
The Chamber said the donation will help its mission of promoting initiatives in business education, workforce progression and development, along with economic growth and development.
“Our small business focuses not just on the Brewer’s team, customers, and business partners, but on our community as well,” company President Mark Ybarra said. “We look forward to seeing how the Ahwatukee Chambers uses this gift to create initiatives, programs and opportunity for the small businesses in our community.”
Ybarra and Brewer’s have had a long-time passion for community involvement and charitable actions.
“The company has never boasted about how much we do, but I’m proud to be a part of Habitat for Humanity; last year we finished our 25th home for Habitat.”
“We do these homes with our valued vendor partners, Trane and Ferguson HVAC,” Ybarra added. “Together we donate all material, equipment and labor to complete the home’s central air conditioning system, bath fans and dry vents.”
Other charitable endeavors by Brewer’s include PONY Baseball, Little League, Soccer and advertising with a half dozen area high schools to help fund sports programs.
Brewer’s is also the featured sponsor of the annual Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce Masters Golf Tournament and much more.
“Our focus is to give back to the community and do our part to support those communities that support us the best we can.” Ybarra said.
Ahwatukee Chamber CEO Andy Hayes noted that Brewer’s is a founding member of the Chamber, which celebrates 28 years this October.
“Mark has played an instrumental role in the growth and prosperity of the Chamber,” Hayes said. “Through his guidance and leadership, the Chamber continues to promote small business and the growth of Ahwatukee.”
Brewer’s is a privately-owned and family-operated company, founded in 1982.
Based on the border of Ahwatukee and Tempe, the company offers more than 40 years of experience in air conditioning and heating services.
Information: 480-878-0044 or brewersac.com
