The pandemic has created an especially rocky start for new businesses, but one thing you can say about Ahwatukee native Samara Shanker’s operation is that COVID-19‘s impact has at least made for a fortuitous launch.
With classrooms closed for the foreseeable future and parents worried about their kids’ academic progress and limited one-on-one with teachers, the 2010 Desert Vista honors graduate’s business, Homeschool Heroes, aims to fill the gap.
“Homeschool Heroes wants to expand the idea of what tutoring means for families and provide support for all aspects of student learning,” Shanker said, adding that her eight-person team and she “know that supporting a child’s learning can be an overwhelming prospect, especially for working parents.
“We want to take on the stress of schoolwork and school management, so parents can focus on family.”
Shanker moved away from her hometown to secure an educational background that includes a B.S. in child psychology from Dartmouth College and her masters in child and adolescent psychology from Columbia University and a second M.A. in child and adolescent psychology from Stanford University.
After a year toward her doctorate, Shanker pivoted from psychology professional to education and left graduate school in July 2019, and then spent some time working as a private tutor and a homeschool teacher and home aide once the pandemic hit.
When she started Homeschool Heroes in August, Shanker assembled a diverse team of largely Ahwatukee experts with an aim to addressing a wide range of students and subjects, from elementary English to college-level calculus.
“Our tutors have significant experience and advanced degrees in their subject areas as well as in childhood development, education, and child and adolescent psychology,” Shanker said, adding they work with students with ADHD, learning disorders, autism and other behavioral concerns that can impede success in other school environments.
“We also offer schedule and admin support for distance learning, and study skills for students who struggle with staying organized,” she said.
Beyond basic subjects and social-emotional support, Hometown Heroes also offers help on specialty subjects such as coding, thesis review, test prep and art extracurriculars including painting, drawing, fashion design, sewing and knitting.
Those arts offerings “help make distance learning and homeschooling the most well-rounded experience it can be.”
Her background in child psychology made her keenly aware, she said, “of how difficult it can be for parents to fill the gaps in their child’s education while also working, running a home, and/or raising other children.
“When the pandemic hit, the challenges of this subset of children became even more apparent when faced with the unique challenges of distance learning,” Shanker explained.
“Moreover, parents who may have been feeling overwhelmed before suddenly found themselves completely responsible for their children’s education in ways that they did not expect or prepare for.
“It was my hope that with my particular set of experiences and skills, I could offer some relief to those families who were being left behind by the distance learning model.”
And she has found “there certainly seems to be a demand” for her business’ services as “parents are definitely seeking more significant levels of support than they might have looked for from tutors prior to this.”
Students can schedule as many sessions a week as they need.
Shanker and her team also offer a “homeschool management” service.
“Our staff helps filter and organize correspondence from the school, sets up the family calendar and checks in a few times a week with the kids to make sure the work they’ve been assigned is getting done,” Shanker explained. “We don’t believe that there is a set time-frame for when students should no longer need support, and we are here to provide help tailored to our students’ specific needs.
Parents also get weekly progress reports on their child.
“We aim to set goals that matter to the parents and students and do our best to help a student achieve those goals,” Shanker said. “We also do our best to keep an open and honest line of communication with parents to make sure that everyone is on the same page, and that the student is benefitting from their tutoring.”
And with the dominance of virtual learning, Shanker said she’s encountered many parents who have “some frustration with the overall functionality of distance learning and the difficulty their child has with connecting to the material and the teachers.”
“I know it’s been said so many times it’s ceased to have any real meaning, but these really are unprecedented times and no one is experiencing this year the way they’d hoped to,” Shanker said.
And while Homeschool Heroes is also virtual, she added, “what we’ve overwhelmingly found, however, is that the face-to-face, interactive nature of our tutoring sessions – in which our tutors are completely focused on the needs of one student and the student is able to talk through problems and do the work with a tutor in real time – is a significant departure from the virtual lectures and video lessons many students are receiving.”
Information: homeschoolheroestutoring.com, 618-736-8810 or contact.homeschoolheros@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.