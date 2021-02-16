An Ahwatukee lawyer and his partner have made a Valley magazine’s list of the Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona regardless of their specialty.
Pat MacQueen and Ben Gottlieb, founders of a practice that bears both their names, were in the list published by AZBusiness.
“The prestigious group is chosen by AZBusiness magazine’s editorial team in collaboration with industry experts,” said the magazine.
“The attorneys were selected from a pool of more than 2,000 of the state’s most talented and successful attorneys. Selections are based on each lawyer’s professional success and ratings, impact on his or her law firm, impact on the communities she or he serves and impact on the legal profession.”
The magazine chooses the winners from a pool of 2,000 attorneys; that list is culled from the approximately 18,500 attorneys in Arizona.
This is the second consecutive year AZ Business has tabbed both MacQueen and Gottlieb as among the top 100 attorneys in Arizona and the third consecutive year MacQueen has made the list – a designation that is given regardless of practice area.
The rankings are based on evaluations of the staff of the magazine and their knowledge of the industry around the state, and place both attorneys in the top one-half of one percent of all attorneys in Arizona.
“We are very grateful to be recognized by the people in the community we serve as being at the top of our field,” MacQueen said. “We strive to provide our clients with great legal representation and do it in an atmosphere that is enjoyable for both our clients and the M&G team. Ben and I believe that by creating that kind of atmos-phere, it helps attract clients who may not want to deal with an attorney in a ‘traditional’ law firm atmosphere.”
Gottlieb said that the differences between M&G and other law firms do not end with the firm’s culture.
“When Patrick and I formed the firm, we wanted to do a couple of things,” Gott-lieb said. “We wanted to provide the best possible legal representation in the Valley, and we really wanted to do things differently from other firms. Our team has a tremendous diversity of experience across all elements of real estate law, and our collaborative approach gives our clients access to a broad spectrum of ideas and strategies that help us generate tremendous results.”
M&G handles a variety of real estate matters, specifically litigation, transactional law, business law and estate planning in both the commercial and residential areas.
Information MandGLawGroup.com.
