An Ahwatukee man has been named to the 27th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” list.
Patrick MacQueen, a founding partner of Arizona’s top-ranked real estate law firm MacQueen & Gottlieb, PLC (M&G) was selected in the real estate practice area.
The designation recognizes the top six percent of private practice attorneys in the nation and is based on more than eight million evaluations by attorneys around the country. The 40-year veteran list recognizes about 65,000 attorneys in 147 separate practice areas.
Recognition is based on peer review and the list organizers’ methodology is designed to capture the consensus of lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and practice area.
MacQueen said he was “humbled” by his addition to the list – his first.
“The most important part of this, other than just being selected, is that the selection comes through peer review,” MacQueen said. “The selection lets me know I’ve earned the respect of my colleagues. It solidifies for me that we are doing the right things the right way here at M&G.
“I’m extremely proud of this honor, but it’s not just an award for me, it reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone here in the firm that provides our clients with great service and great results.”
Chris Zarda, director of complex litigation at M&G, said MacQueen “continues to be on the forefront of the ever-changing residential and commercial real estate litigation and transactional realm, and his recognition as a Best Lawyer is well-deserved.”
MacQueen said the award reflects M&G’s commitment to providing a different kind of law firm experience to its clients, a commitment MacQueen and his partner Benjamin Gottlieb made when they founded the firm in 2016.
“Ben and I both believed then, and still do, that there is a better way to provide legal counsel than is being offered in the ‘traditional’ firms,’” MacQueen said.
“We just go about things in a different way. Our firm’s culture allows us to build personal relationships with our clients and find unconventional ways to provide our clients with great outcomes in an atmosphere that is completely different from most law firms.”
We are proud of what we are doing, and this award shows us that other attorneys recognize that the way we are doing things is working. It is affirmation that we made the right decision to run the firm the way we decided to when we opened our doors.”
Patrick MacQueen has practiced law since 2006. He co-founded the firm with Gottlieb, who also has practiced for more than 10 years and currently boasts an undefeated jury trial record.
Voted the number one real estate law firm in Arizona in 2019 and 2020 by Ranking Arizona, M&G handles a variety of residential and commercial real estate matters.
Information: MandGlaw.com.
