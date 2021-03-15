To everything, turn, turn, turn, there is a season” wrote Pete Seeger in 1961, pulling his lyrics from Ecclesiastes.
Leslie Lauren Honaker of Ahwatukee takes the words to heart – both in gardening in her two-level, 150-square-foot garden behind her Lakewood house she’s lived in for 34 years and in her business and life as well.
“When you’re a garden girl, you’re aware of the seasons,” said Honaker, a recognizable name for those who visited her former organic lifestyle store, Garden Territory, at The Farm at South Mountain from 1999 to 2007.
She’s also well remembered as one of a group of mothers who started the garden at Lagos Elementary when her two sons were students there.
Her newest venture, Lauren Brooks Life, continues to encompass the changing seasons.
“Bliss” is a word Honaker sprinkles into her conversations, whether she’s speaking of gardening or the online business venture she launched in 2015.
In fact, her title is “Founder and Chief Bliss Officer.”
“I’m on a mission to spark the light, bring in the bliss and share ways for you to live life in full bloom to the rhythm of the seasons,” she states on her webpage, LaurenBrooksLife.com.
“How one girl on a mission to grow a tomato in the desert transformed her life from marketing maven to a life gracing boss of bliss,” she adds.
With her two sons grown and her husband retired from Tempe Fire as a captain, Honaker freely shares her bliss with others, offering opportunities for “a more calm and centered life.”
Through her Lauren Brooks Life Facebook page, she offers “Meet Me on Monday” musings and meditations, reinforced with a three-step follow-up to ensure the messages are absorbed by her readers’ lives.
“The old adage ‘do what you love and it doesn’t seem like work’ is true,” she said, of what she now does.
A Master Gardener, Honaker, who radiated calm during her Tomato Fest last month, when she sold organic heirloom tomatoes and basil.
She likes to start her story by recalling her introduction to gardening at age 5 in her native Connecticut.
“One of my first memories was asking my dad to put in a garden for me,” she said. “When I was transplanted here from Connecticut at age 16, I tried gardening and nothing worked, so I got frustrated and quit.”
She remained estranged from gardening as she earned her bachelor’s degree in business at Arizona State University with an emphasis on tourism and commercial recreation.
She had her sights set on aviation marketing and when America West Airlines established its headquarters in Tempe, Honaker was one of their first interns.
She continued with the airlines, advancing within the company for 10 years and establishing its frequent fliers department.
The corporate job included a lot of travel as an America West trainer.
When her second son was born in 1991, her interest in gardening rekindled.
She contacted the Maricopa County Extension Office looking for assistance with desert gardening, and it was suggested with her past experience she might consider becoming a Master Gardener.
“I signed up for the Master Gardeners program and that changed the trajectory of my life,” said Honaker.
She resigned from America West and began volunteering as a Master Gardeners Associate, focusing on the establishment of school gardens.
That began with Lagos, where children learned about gardening and then enjoyed the fruits of their labors as part of their lunch program.
Heading a team, Honaker organized the first Southwest School Gardening Conference that attracted teachers from the U.S. and Canada.
She obtained a grant to plant gardens in 10 Arizona schools and incorporated gardening and nutrition into their curriculum.
From that venture, she was invited to speak on school nutrition at the National USDA Summit on Nutrition in May 2000 in Washington, D.C.
It was then she joined with three other women to start Garden Territory at The Farm at South Mountain, the first organic lifestyle store in Arizona.
“Once I got involved with the store, I’d wake up every morning with a huge smile on my face. I learned how when you’re really in your passion place, it changes things. You work hard, you work very hard and you’re exhausted, but you’re happy.”
She accepted a position as an international event and meetings planner with a friend’s company.
“Sometimes the money calls,” she smiled. “But I knew I wasn’t in my bliss, so after working really hard with her, I gave my three-year notice.”
After an 18-month rest, Honaker began formulating her next career step that became Lauren Brooks Life.
“Lauren is my middle name and my husband’s name is Brooks,” she explained. “I always gave my mom a hard time about both my names, but even before she passed away last year, I wanted to honor her.”
Honaker’s mother, Mary Rose Way, moved with her daughter to Ahwatukee in 1978.
The online Lauren Brooks Life website encompasses a wealth of private seasonal wellness classes under her “Seasonal Life Under the Sonoran Sun” division.
The classes come with topics such as Desert Alchemy, Sonoran Charcuterie Board Making and Botanic Cocktail Party and My Bliss Kitchen, Hello Healthy Goodness.
Her recent Tomato Fest was the first of her “Classes & Gatherings” events held since the COVID shutdown last March.
“I hope to bring back the monthly Seasonal Wellness Gatherings held at the top of a hill in Papago Park at sunset, as well as other classes and personal season alignments,” she said.
In the interim, she encourages others to sign up for her free “Monthly Seasonal Living Guide.”
“This is where I connect each month to provide a deeper look into ways to flow with a more calm and centered life,” she said. “It includes keywords to live by, tips for living your best life that month, celestial happenings in the sky, how to nourish your body with seasonal recipes, how to care for mind, body and soul, and what to grow in the garden.”
Lauren Brooks Life also offers one-on-one wellness counseling and private consultations, online product sales including her own custom aromatherapy line and upcoming, Curated “seasonal wellness boxes.”
Classes, gatherings and retreats will resume when COVID restrictions are relaxed.
Gardening remains a huge part of Honaker’s daily bliss. Besides growing multiple tomato and basil plants of various heirloom varieties, she also has 30 to 50 different types of flowers, and other vegetables and herbs growing seasonally, in ground, in raised beds and in containers.
For more information or to sign up for her Seasonal Living Monthly email see LaurenBrooksLife.com or Facebook site.
