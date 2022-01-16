For more than 30 years, the family-owned Ahwatukee Carpets has been known for their wide selection of flooring and carpets, whether installed or for the DIYers.
And during that period, the owners have continued to expand their offerings to include a wealth of products for the home or business.
As the company begins its 31st year, Traci Tartaglio – who calls herself “a designer at heart”– remains at the helm, making Ahwatukee Carpets one of the longest running women-owned businesses in the village.
“Living in Ahwatukee, raising my daughter Bailee, and running a small business here was challenging, but it also allowed me to interact with thousands of my neighbors, customers, friends and community leaders through the years,” said Tartaglio.
With her signature blonde tresses and wide smile, Tartagloi is often recognized and greeted when dining out or shopping locally.
“Actually, I don’t like to be in front of the camera, but years ago someone advised me to use my photo in my ads, so I did. This was before it became a trend. And it surprised me that it did get me business,” she laughed.
When speaking about Tartaglio with her customers and cohorts, they invariably use the same descriptive phrases: honest, reliable, dedicated, charitable and extremely hardworking.
Tartaglio admitted all are apt – and intended. Her work ethic, a family trait she said she gained from her father who started the business in 1991, has seen her through some tough years.
Those included making her way in what was traditionally a man’s domain; weathering economic and, more recently, pandemic hardships; and the birthing and bringing up of her daughter who graduated from Seton Catholic High School in 2015 and the University of San Diego in 2019 and is now a talent acquisition advisor for Boeing.
Ahwatukee Carpets first opened its doors at 48th Street and Warner before relocating in 2003 to their present spacious showroom at 15215 S. 48th St., a deliberate decision made by Tartaglio to provide greater accessibility to the entire East Valley.
At its 2,500-square-foot showroom, customers are invited to take their shoes off and “feel the difference.”
The showroom is regularly redesigned by Tartaglio – a three-decade practice of updating offerings to not only keep up with the styles but stay ahead of trends.
From the beginning, she said, both anticipating flooring and decorating trends combined with purposeful attention to customer service, has helped the business thrive.
“It was the 90s, and some of the design trends of the time included light wood floors, pastel accent walls, mauve and hunter green color tones, white kitchens, minimalist Zen bathroom spaces, farmhouse styling and black and white decor,” recalled Tartaglio.
“Fast forward 30 years and I’ve seen some of these same decorating trends come full circle and enjoy renewed popularity. And while carpet and tile are still popular, especially in bedrooms and bathrooms, other forms of flooring like luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, and laminate have grown in popularity over the years.”
Tartaglio describes herself as “a designer at heart” and her showroom evinces that.
“We’ve not only restyled our showroom to include all the popular flooring types, but we’ve expanded the business into countertops, area rugs, baseboards, fireplace makeovers, custom baths and curbless showers,” she said.
Curbless showers?
“Due to our aging population, curbless showers are one of my favorite projects, and I tell people I already have one so when my time comes, my family can wheel me in and hose me down,” she said with a hearty laugh.
Even during economic downturns, she resolved to give back to the community. Even as her busienss ahs acquired a Valley-wide reputation, she remains active as a community volunteer, supporting projects to help those less fortunate.
Among her many charitable involvements have been the National Charity League/Ahwatukee chapter, Ahwatukee Rainmakers, the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA, Kyrene Family Resource Center, Chandler Christian Community Center, Seton Catholic Prep, Girls Rule Foundation and Valley Big Brothers and Big Sisters where she signed on to be
a Big Sister after her daughter headed
to college.
“One of my favorite organizations is the Tempe Union Workbridge program. I’ve had the honor of offering jobs to several students and I have to say I’m not sure who gets more out of the opportunity,” she said.
“I’ve always believed it’s important to give back to our communities which support us and other small businesses.”
Tartaglio has also been involved with various business and networking organizations, often serving on committees with the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce, which honored her with a Business of the Year award.
Posted on her office walls are awards including multiple Ahwatukee Foothill News “Best Of’ winnings as determined by the newspaper’s readers. Among those awards were Best Decor Store and Best Home Improvement/Remodeling.
Tartaglio said she’s proud to say her business has enjoyed many repeat customers.
“According to the flooring industry, the average homeowner updates their flooring every seven to 10 years. We have families who updated their flooring in the 90s who’ve come back again and again,” she said, admitting she’s redecorated several homes multiple times in the past decades as trends, lifestyle changes and new products have come and gone.
Adriana Estrada and her husband Andres Londono are among those who have regularly updated their Ahwatukee home of 15 years.
“We’ve had great experience with Traci and Ahwatukee Carpets since we moved into our home. We’ve used them quite a few times as we like to decorate and update in stages,” said Estrada, a project manager for a health and wellness company.
She described how after the family’s dog passed away, the couple opted to continue their wood flooring from their bedrooms to the front of their house.
“There was a three-year difference, and her contractor made sure the flooring in the whole house was seamless with the same pattern and flow we had in our bedroom,” she said.
“Another time we placed tile in our main bathroom and after two weeks we noticed a problem with the seam and our door. Traci sent people out right away and they fixed it. She is very reliable and honest in every sense of the word. ..I go to her every time and I’ve never been disappointed.”
WestUSA Realtor and 27-year Ahwatukee resident Lisa Miguel said in her 17 years in business, she has often recommended Ahwatukee Carpets to clients.
“Traci has worked with both my home seller clients to help get their homes ready to list as well as with my buyer clients who’ve recently purchased homes, and the feedback has always been super positive,” said Miguel. “She’s my ‘go-to flooring gal’ because her service is so personalized and she’s very responsive which is not something you can count on with a large chain. Traci goes the extra mile by offering suggestions for flooring color, style and price point which my clients really appreciate, and so do I.”
Tartaglio said providing buyers with exceptional guidance, selection and customer service is key to Ahwatukee Carpets continued success.
“Whether you’re a business owner or a homeowner, you can rely on Ahwatukee Carpets to perform service that’s a cut above the rest. Doing what’s best for the customer is always our highest priority, which is why we’re not satisfied with your flooring job until you are,” she said. “Many of our clients have moved to other parts of the Valley and yet still prefer to do business with Ahwatukee Carpets.”
Commercial projects are a growing concern at Ahwatukee Carpets.
“We’re licensed to handle commercial projects as well as residential,” explained Tartaglio. “We have a variety of options including commercial carpet and luxury vinyl plank or LVP. Our commercial installations include churches, dental
offices, business complexes and tenant improvements.”
Also available at Ahwatukee Carpets are made-to-order designer area rugs.
“We can bind or serge any carpet to any shape or size. Area rugs finish a room with its warmth much like accessorizing an outfit,” she said. “With vaulted ceilings and surround sound, an area rug will help absorb sound, making the space more pleasant.”
Ahwatukee Carpets is licensed, bonded and insured. Information: AhwatukeeCarpets.com or speak with designers at 480-598-9811
