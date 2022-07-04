Clinic owners offer guide to weight loss

The owners of an award-winning Ahwatukee weight loss clinic had a few tips on how people can lose weight and have a healthier lifestyle.
Dan LeMoine and Dr. Noel Abood are founders of Re:Vitalize Weight Loss & Wellness Center, 15905 S. 46th St., which boasts of a program that helps people lose weight in a sustainable way without shots, drugs, prepackaged foods or surgery.
Abood is a weight loss and lower lumbar decompression pioneer with more than 30 years in the field. After surviving a heart attack at age 49, he developed a wellness approach focused on personalized nutrition and metabolic health. He lost 30 pounds and gained a new perspective on sustainable health that became the premise for Re:Vitalize.
LeMoine holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and two board certifications in nutrition. He and his wife, Danae, partnered with Abood to create the Re:vitalize program.
“There are a number of basic things you can do to lose weight in order to enhance your health,” the said. “These include intermittent fasting, staying properly hydrated, and avoiding added sugars.”
Here are some tips they provided:
• Eat foods as close to their natural state as possible and keep processed foods to a minimum. “In general terms, if you’re buying items that are not on the perimeter of the grocery store, it is processed in some way. Steer clear of those inner aisles as much as possible.”
• Don’t over-stress your body with workouts. Workouts should invigorate not exhaust or stress the body. Over-training or obsessing about working out also causes an imbalance in the body, adding to stress and cortisol levels. Remember, balance is the key.
• Get enough sleep. Research shows that proper sleep leads to less snacking on junk food, more weight loss during dieting, and efficient metabolism.
• Weigh yourself every day using a scale that gives you more information than just your weight.
• Store junk foods in a closet or out of-the-way place that’s hard to reach. Sometimes out-of-sight, out-of-mind works to keep you from reaching for these types of foods which are not healthy for you.
• Make a large batch of salad and keep it stored in the refrigerator so you always have a quick salad on hand when you’re hungry.
• To discourage overeating, use a medium-sized plate. Research that shows we eat less when we use smaller plates or dishes.
• When you are going to a big event or a party, fill yourself up before you go with a large salad or some lean protein. This will prevent you from being hungry when they are being served unhealthy finger foods and hors d’oeuvres.
• Hydration is important. Make the first liquid you drink each morning be plain water Keep yourself hydrated by keeping a full hydro flask on your person as you work or play.
• If you are a fan of breakfast, choose foods that are not based on refined carbohydrates—eliminate most cereals, breads, and pastries. Yogurt, fruit, and other types of healthy foods are better for the first meal of the day.
• Get some kind of movement every day. Even walk every day, preferably for at least an hour which you can break up through the day.
• Keep a food journal that records how you feel, what you weigh, and how you sleep after you eat a certain kind of food. Note any stomach distress, episodes of fatigue, headaches, joint or muscle pain, as well as weight fluctuations.
• Tap into the power of positivity each day. Spend a few minutes before bed writing in a gratitude journal, or take 60 seconds to sit in quiet reflection before you begin eating your meals. However you do it, find time every day to appreciate your efforts to take good care of your body, tune in to how good your body feels when you eat healthy foods.
Information: FatLossPhoenix.com.
