The COVID-19 recession has impacted John King in two very different ways, both shared by thousands of others in two very different ways.
As a Kyrene Governing Board member, King shares with his district colleagues and countless officials across the country the daunting task of figuring out the pandemic’s impact on both future revenue and costs.
But King, a retired computer scientist, also is a bass guitarist and singer in a band called Splash and singer in another performing group called The Ultimate Vocal Band.
Neither has been performing since the pandemic came down hard on Arizona in March.
“We just found out today that our Fourth of July gig in Payson has been canceled,” King said in a recent interview with AFN. “That was a big gig for us – 10,000 people.”
Cancellations have become painfully common for Splash, which had been riding high on a wave of popularity at various East Valley bars and 55+ resort communities. And the more recently formed Ultimate Vocal Band also has been hit as well.
Splash alone has lost close to two dozen gigs through early July. The Ultimate Vocal Band also has lost gigs just at a time when it was planning to be a regular feature at a dinner theater club that had been opening in east Mesa.
The future for bands like King’s is frustratingly murky.
King recalled a conversation he had with a resort manager who had inked a contract for Splash for a Halloween dance.
“She says ‘I forgot to tell you that the theme of the dance is Monster Mash’ and she asked if we could learn that song for the costume contest. I said sure and I said by the way, the band is coming dressed in pirate costumes and she said, ‘Well, that’s going to be great.’
“So, we are booking stuff, but she even said, ‘We’re hoping that we’ll be able to hold this dance.’”
King feels optimistic about the latter part of the year and a return of gigs. “I feel pretty positive, but then I’m a positive guy.” But he conceded it’s difficult to figure out what the new normal will look like at bars or concert venues even as stay-at-home orders are lifted – and social distancing warnings remain.
Just as actors and other performers have been crushed by the closures of everything from Hollywood studios to dinner theaters, musicians have been slammed by the closing of everything from large concert venues and festivals to bars.
The huge multi-purpose ballrooms at many East Valley 55+ communities that draw SRO crowds of seniors for dances have been shuttered since social distancing took effect and amid warnings that the very people who attend those events are at a high risk for contracting the virus.
The National Endowment for the Arts said five million Americans “make their livelihoods in the broader arts and cultural sector across the country and are potentially at risk” for economic ruin as arts organizations have lost $5 billion in revenue.
A 2018 survey by the Music Industry Research Association and the Princeton University Survey Research Center in partnership with the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, found “live performances were the most common income source for musicians.”
According to the website jdsupra.com, in response to not just stay-at-home orders but also the likelihood of long-lasting restrictions on large gatherings, “live event organizers have been cancelling or postponing concerts, tours, and other music events, leading to financial hardships not just for artists, but for an entire $12.2 billion dollar ecosystem built around such events.
“Music festivals often serve as major revenue sources for local economies and cancellations can have a devastating impact not just on the artists and organizers, but also on smaller businesses,” jdsupra said.
Bars that host bands like Splash – which has been a popular attraction at places like Va Bene in Ahwatukee and Jersey D’s in Chandler, among others – have been so badly damaged financially by Arizona’s business closures that they aren’t booking bands for the foreseeable future.
Some are taking the position of one that called King and said Splash would be welcome – if the band basically agreed just to play for tips.
Until the pandemic hammer came down on the country, Splash was on a high, playing three or four gigs a week.
Right up until closures took full force in March, some of Splash’s gigs were drawing upwards of 300 to 350 people.
“Things started happening at the beginning of March,” King recalled. “We started getting a couple of cancellations, then we played until mid-March and then we were done.”
As stay-at-home orders are lifted, professionals in the music industry are trying to assess what they can expect in the way of audience participation when venues open.
Chorus America, an advocacy and leadership development group serving 6,000 choruses, businesses and organizations, recently heard a presentation from Colleen Dilenschneider, chief market engagement officer for IMPACTS Research & Development.
Her blog, Know Your Bone, surveyed more than 2,200 people two weeks ago about their intentions to visit venues.
The bottom line: More people were inclined to plan on visiting parks and museums rather than bars or concert halls.
Discussing those respondents’ plans over the next three months, she wrote her followers:
“These findings mean that people intend to have cultural experiences again within that timeframe, but it does not mean that they expect your operations to remain the same. Quite to the contrary.”
“Only one in four people feel comfortable attending an exhibit-based cultural institution – such as a museum, aquarium, or historic site – without changes that prioritize guest safety. Only about one in seven feels comfortable visiting a performance-based – such as a theater or symphony – without operational and strategic changes to prioritize safety.”
Breaking down the survey responses across the country, only 25 percent of respondents in the region that includes Arizona feel comfortable attending a cultural event in the next three months.
Those survey results echo in King’s personal conversations with bar owners.
He was excited when the governor lifted most stay-at-home orders and had told his bandmates they needed to start rehearsing.
But then reality hit him.
“I’m finding out that most places aren’t going to have bands probably the whole summer,” King said.
“The issue that I see is that people are probably uncomfortable being in a closed environment with dancing and that sort of thing.”
If there’s any silver lining for King’s groups, it’s the fact that his resort community audiences are largely winter visitors, mostly from Canada, and they fled Arizona early this year for fear that travel restrictions would trap them here indefinitely.
“Things are slower in summertime,” he said, although he and Splash still may not see a bar gig for weeks if not months.
But he probably speaks for a lot of performers when he said:
“I’m just going to say everybody that I’ve spoken to is feeling like me: They can’t wait to get back playing music. It’s not something we do – it’s who we are. It’s really a difference between being a musician and versus a stamp collector. It’s a part of our DNA.”
