Epicenter starts to blossom at Agritopia

Epicenter at Agritopia, a 50,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Agriptopia, has been coming alive over the past several months to offer a boutique assortment of restaurants, retail, services and luxury apartments.
Located at Higley and Ray roads, it caters to an upscale clientele looking for locally focused alternatives to the chain restaurants and stores that are the norm at Valley strip malls.
The demographics of Gilbert have changed over the years from a farming hub to the largest town in the country with the highest median annual income in Arizona at $104,802—even surpassing Scottsdale’s, according to a study from Smartasset.com.
The long-awaited project came to life thanks to Joe Johnston, a Gilbert native who is also the visionary—his official title—at the adjacent Agritopia, a planned community with an organic farm, single-family homes and commercial spaces.
Epicenter had been in the works well before the town’s Design Review Board approved it in 2014.
It spans more than 20 acres and includes sister outposts of bars, restaurants and shops popular in hot neighborhoods of Phoenix along with new concepts that bring an urban sophistication to the area.
“We’ve lived in the Valley a long time, so I knew who we should go talk to,” Johnston said. “I know what I like to drive for.”
Johnston explained that he and his team were “super patient and super picky” about which businesses to approach to get involved.
“We’re trying to balance it so everybody feels they have a place,” he said.
This new hub will save East Valley residents countless hours and miles on their cars, he noted, because they’ll no longer have to trek to Phoenix or Scottsdale for the latest and greatest in everything from cocktails to cuisine and hair stylists to fitness classes.
And, Johnston added, “Us Agritopians that live in the houses over there, we can walk to it.”
The residents of The Tyler at Epicenter, which welcomed its first tenants in January 2022, are a built-in audience as well.
It’s the only mixed-use project in Gilbert with all residential over commercial.
Johnston’s son William Johnston, the CEO of Johnston & Co. developers—founded by his grandparents in 1960—said they listened to input from the community when envisioning what to offer at Epicenter.
Unlike most developers, he noted, “We live where we develop.”
Forty percent of the commercial tenants were in place before the COVID shutdown, Joe Johnston said, and now that other businesses see how busy they’ve been, all of the spaces are spoken for and many are open.
Several others are much anticipated, including a 7,000-square-foot location of Buck & Rider, slated for opening in September, known for its high-quality meats and seafood, raw bar, and hopping happy hour.
“When Buck & Rider opens, that’s going to create a culinary earthquake out here,” Joe Johnston commented, adding that it’ll have a private dining room with a capacity of 50.
Businesses now open at Epicenter include:
Barre3, a group fitness center that uses modalities such as pilates, yoga, strength and cardio for a challenging yet accessible program for all.
Beer Barn, with over 30 taps and packaged beer and wine, including a wide selection of styles from national craft breweries and boutique winemakers. They also host yoga, trivia nights, pet rescue events and more.
Belly Kitchen & Bar, a relaxed Southeast Asian eatery with creative cocktails. Its original location on Seventh Avenue in Phoenix is a staple of the hip Melrose District.
Bunky Boutique, a mainstay of downtown style since 2007, for on-trend and locally made apparel, accessories and gift items.
The Fit Collective, a training studio with a range of workout classes—from cycling to strength to endurance—along with nutrition coaching and amenities such as a sauna and cold-water therapy.
Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, a locally owned chain of fast-casual Mexican with build-your-own, made-to-order enchiladas, tacos and more, including booze.
Matt’s Big Breakfast, serving all of the acclaimed favorites like omelets, waffles, sandwiches and burgers that used to draw lines around the block at its original downtown Phoenix location.
Peixoto Coffee Roasters, the second location outside of downtown Chandler, run by a family with a long history of growing coffee in Brazil.
They still get their beans from their father’s farm and make their own syrups, combining a connection to history with a contemporary, industrial-tinged setting.
Source, the latest project of acclaimed chef Claudio Urciuoli, who most recently helmed Pa’La in Phoenix and also did stints with Chris Bianco, Noca and Noble Bread.
The Mediterranean menu hinges on his homemade breads and pizzas, superbly sourced ingredients with simple preparations, and natural wines.
Spinato’s, which has developed a homegrown following over the past four decades thanks to its scratch kitchen and family friendly atmosphere. It’s also the official pizza of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
UnderTow, a swanky tiki-style bar transporting patrons to the high seas with its portholes and potions developed by the respected Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment crew.
Unlike most watering holes, it requires a reservation and allows guests no more than 90 minutes to enjoy their craft cocktails. But this location also offers selected cocktails to-go.
urbAna, inspired by the owner’s grandmother’s entertaining diary frrom the 1950s, sells items for home entertaining and gift giving, such as barware, kitchen towels, dinnerware, decor and more. It also has a selection of toys, games and more for children.
Vintage Home, a blend of boho, farmhouse and industrial home furnishings and decor, including crystal glassware, lamps, paintings, clocks and more.
The owner, Richele Ames, grew up going to estate sales with her grandfather and developed an eye for classic pieces.
Wylde Hair Salon, a chic, disco ball-bedecked pampering palace for styling for men and women. The owners plan to open Hooligan’s Barbershop this summer in the complex as well.
Information: epicenteratagritopia.com.
