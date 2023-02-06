New ER vet lets people, pets stick together during visits

An innovative veterinary emergency clinic has opened near the border of Ahwatukee Foothills in Chandler, filling a need in those communities and many more.
Veterinary Emergency Group opened its 38th location in the nation and first in Arizona last month at 7210 W. Ray Road just east of the I-10 freeway, near Bevmo. Though there are 24-hour urgent care vets in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix and elsewhere, there was nothing close to the Ahwatukee area.
“That’s what we heard when we landed here is there’s no hospital to serve this little pocket,” said Dr. Tara Murphy, medical director for Veterinary Emergency Group—Chandler. “I think we definitely served a need in this location.”
Not only is the hospital more convenient for those in Ahwatukee and west Chandler, it also offers a new, people- and pet-forward approach to care. The founder of Veterinary Emergency Group, Dr. David Bessler, has been an emergency veterinarian since 2003 and started the business in 2014 with an open concept plan.
“He saw that that stress was there when people had to hand over the pets to the back room,” Murphy said. “Being able to keep them together was his vision.”
When a pet and owner arrive, they walk into a large, open room with exam tables, kennels, a pharmacy and staff all visible—there’s no whisking away pets behind closed doors, which raises anxiety for them and their owners. Instead, they see a veterinarian immediately.
“It helps to know that even if there’s a wait,” Murphy said, “there’s a doctor who will see you and have eyes on you from the moment you get in.”
Another difference is that the vets often sit on the floor with patients. “Most animals are more comfortable on the ground, rather than trying to put them on the table, which is scary and unnatural to them,” Murphy noted.
People stay with their pets throughout the process. If surgery is necessary, they can watch through a large window or even scrub up and enter the surgical room, if they wish. If a high-strung pet is more comfortable in a private exam room—like cats, for instance—those are available.
On a recent afternoon, Mickey Casto and Stephanie Cosand of Arizona City were at the clinic with their Chihuahua mix, Teddy, whom they brought in two days prior with gastrointestinal upset from an unknown cause.
“He came in on his side almost non-responsive and now he’s walking,” Murphy said, adding that Teddy was weak, with low blood sugar. “We had to rehydrate him and supplement glucose.”
Cosand said they’ve taken their pets to other good vets in the East Valley, but they prefer Veterinary Emergency Group because it’s not only the closest to them, which is important when an animal is in distress, but they like being able to stay as long as they like.
“They’ve never told us it’s time to go home,” Cosand said. “Yesterday, we were here for nine hours.”
Casto was also impressed with the treatment, adding, “We’ve seen some really bad cases come in. It’s unreal how quick and efficient everything is.”
The hospital can dispense many medications to patients from its on-site pharmacy and works with primary care vets on sharing records, Murphy said. “People are more comfortable when they know there’s that collaboration,” she remarked.
Veterinary Emergency Group only does emergency care—no speciality or primary care—and wait times fluctuate, as does pricing.
The cost is “so dependent on what the concerns are,” Murphy said. “We’re really open to working with people, and we’re really transparent. We will always provide full estimates of cost before proceeding with anything and discuss it with pet owners.”
The clinic accepts exotic pets as well as cats and dogs, and has seen guinea pigs, hamsters, birds and a couple of bearded dragons so far, Murphy said. They do everything from treating ear infections to performing surgery to remove foreign objects.
“It’s amazing what pets will eat,” Murphy said. “Socks, underwear, pieces of their toys, rocks. Really, they’ll eat anything. And if it doesn’t pass through and it gets stuck in the intestines or the stomach, sometimes we have to go in and take it out.”
To help avoid a trip to the emergency vet, Murphy advises owners to look around their house and be aware of anything pets can get into. Many plants and foods are toxic to pets, and common household objects, like rubber bands, can be dangerous.
“If there is ever any concern, give a call to an emergency vet if you’re not sure if your pet is in an emergent condition,” Murphy said. “We can often direct you.”
The response to Veterinary Emergency Group’s opening from the community has been “really positive,” Murphy remarked.
“I think people really appreciate being able to stay with their pets,” she said. “It’s so stressful when your pet is not feeling well. So being able to stay with them the entire time takes one little piece of stress away. And so far, people have been really grateful for that.”
Veterinary Emergency Group
Hours: Open 24 hours daily
Address: 7210 W. Ray Road, Chandler
Contact: 480-847-2570;
