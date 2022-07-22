VaBene Plaza in Ahwatukee sold for $4.7 million

For the second time in a month, another Ahwatukee strip mall has changed owners.
The outdoor mall that’s home to the popular Va Bene Restaurant on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard was bought by Nevada-based Cimarron Jones Properties LLC for $4.7 million, according to Valley real estate tracker.
The July 11 sale follows by less than a week a Beverly Hills, California, owner sold the 35-year-old Equestrian Centre on S. Warner Elliot Loop for $3.7 million to a pair of Tucson investors.
The VaBene Plaza, as the restaurant property is called, was built in 2003 on 2.48 acres and includes just over 20,000 square feet of retail space divided into 10 suites. It is considered “shadow-anchored” by an adjacent Kohl’s Department Store, according to vizzda, which broke down the sale price to $232 per square foot.
The property last changed owners in 2013 for a sale price of $1.7 million after it was sold at an auction the previous year for $2.8 million, vizzda reported.
According to a marketing brochure, the four-star restaurant has seven neighbors and two of the plaza’s storefronts are available for rent.
Also occupying space in the plaza are a florist, two fitness studios, a funeral home’s planning center, a salon and a cellphone repair shop.
