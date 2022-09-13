New eatery Gogi& brings Korean cuisine here

Ahwatukee Foothills now has its first Korean restaurant: Gogi&, a spinoff of Gogi restaurant in Chandler’s Dobson Park Plaza. It quietly opened Aug. 17 and is planning a grand opening in late this month.
Gogi&, in the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center on Ray Road, is next to Snowtime, a Korean shaved ice and soft-serve dessert shop. That’s no coincidence: Euijong “John” Chung, who owns Gogi& with his wife, Sun Ok Kim, is the brother of Snowtime owner Jin Chung.
The original Gogi, near Lee Lee International Supermarket, opened in 2014.
“After eight years of trial and error with Gogi, we found the quickest and easiest way to serve Korean food,” Jon Chung said through his daughter, Amy Chung, who translated the interview for her parents.
He added that this location will concentrate on the most popular items from Gogi, including bibimbap ($15-16), bento boxes ($15-17) and Korean fried chicken ($15). “These are the top three sellers at the Gogi restaurant that will be brought here,” Jon Chung noted.
Bibimbap is a mix of rice, vegetables, fried egg and meat served in a sizzling hot stone pot, and Kim said it can be customized to leave out anything a customer doesn’t like.
The bento boxes—which include meat, kimchi, cabbage salad, rice, dumpling and shrimp tempura—are meant to be a quick takeout meal.
“The idea was mainly driven by the change of consumers’ preference due to COVID and all that happened in the past two years,” Jon Chung said.
Unlike Gogi in Chandler, Gogi& doesn’t serve sushi, but features a variety of other Asian dishes—such as orange chicken ($15), pad Thai ($16), and yakisoba ($13) and udon noodles ($15).
That’s why they added the “&” to the name.
It also serves appetizers including salads, dumplings, edamame and freshly made wings in six types of sauces.
Kim said the menu might change once it’s open a while and they determine customers’ preferences, but the meat-focused Korean dishes are mainstays.
“Gogi means ‘meat’ in Korean,” Amy Chung explained, saying any type of meat includes the word: “Cow gogi; chicken gogi.” (Gogi is pronounced with hard G’s.)
Although the bento boxes are mainly meat-based, she added, the bibimbap and noodle dishes can be made vegetarian.
Beer and soju, a clear, neutral-tasting spirit that is the world’s best-selling liquor by volume, are available, along with fountain drinks.
Chung and Kim immigrated to the United States in 2004, and Kim had taken many cooking classes in her home country and always had an interest in food, Amy Chung said.
The couple operated a teppanyaki restaurant in Chandler for six years prior to opening the original Gogi.
They chose this location for Gogi& because there were no other Korean restaurants in the area.
“There were a lot of customers saying we have to drive all the way to Chandler from Ahwatukee,” Kim said.
Although Bap & Chicken, a Korean fast-casual restaurant, opened in late 2021 just across the I-10 freeway in Chandler, Kim remarked it’s different from their cuisine with more American influences.
The owners of Gogi& hope to appeal to a wide demographic, including office workers looking for a quick lunch, people working from home who want to pick up takeout, and patrons of the nearby AMC Theaters. Patrons can grab a full dinner before a movie or fried chicken and a beer afterward; the restaurant is open until 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 p.m. weekends.
“It’s a very delicious and healthy food,” Kim said, adding that nothing is too strong for the typical American palate. “It has a lot of seasoning, a lot of flavor, but also healthy, with a lot of vegetables and rice.”
