Ahwatukee trainer has camp for teens, their dogs

Summer vacation for many families often means camp for kids and an Ahwatukee dog trainer has come up with a unique spin on that tradition: a week-long camp for teenagers and their dogs.
Brenda Dreyer is opening her Foothills Canine Academy at 2323 East Magnolia St. to kids 12 to 17 years old and their dogs over 4 months old for half- and full-day sessions June 20-24 with an opportunity for children and their pets to “learn and bond together.
Children will learn “all about their canine partner” while the dog acquires “much needed physical and mental stimulation, said the Club West resident.
Children will “learn how to train obedience while also learning cool tricks to show family and friends,” Dreyer said. “We also will have educational discussions, movies and other dog-related activities.”
Dryer has noted in a previous interview, “There are so many aspects to dog training. Learning how your dog learns and communicates is crucial. I don’t just focus on basic commands. I teach people how to understand their dogs and how to communicate with their dogs.”
Indeed, her school is “not a board and train.”
During her regular sessions, she said, “The owners are 100 percent involved in training their dog. I think it is instrumental to the owner and dog to form that bond through training. I basically teach the owners to train their dogs. This is also beneficial to the owner if they were to ever get another dog.”
“I sincerely love helping people learn about their dogs,” she said. “It gets to me in my heart when I see a student who has been struggling with their pet finally have that breakthrough.”
Dreyer, who moved to Ahwatukee from West Virginia a few years ago, does all this in a 1,700-square-foot air-conditioned facility in an industrial park not far from Sky Harbor International Airport.
“Being introduced into Dog World was one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” explained Dreyer, who got her introduction to that world through her dog CJ, a Red-Bi Australian Shepherd.
She kept working with CJ and eventually also hired a trainer who happened to be an American Kennel Club obedience competition exhibitor.
“Honestly, I never knew of such a thing,” she said, explaining how he introduced her to agility training – putting a dog through an obstacle course within a specified time limit.
“There are so many of these fun sports to keep you and your dog active and more importantly truly helps build and strengthen your relationship with your K9 partner.”
Over time, CJ and Dreyer got so good as a team doing AKC sports with names like “barn hunt,” “fast cat,” “flyball” and many more that they’ve competed six different sports – and won a few ribbons.
“There is no greater gift than working as a team; seeing and feeling the moment when human and canine finally make that special connection.”
Her summer camp is limited to a dozen “teams” – a kid and his or her dog – that meet certain basic specifications.
Dogs must be fully vaccinated and crate-trained and cannot be aggressive or reactive. Children must be able to physically restrain their dog and maintain control of their pet on a leash.
Dryer offers a free evaluation of the dog for owners unsure of whether the animal meets those requirements.
A full-day camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., costs $450 and a morning-only session for five days is $350. Full-day students must bring their own lunch, though Dryer plans a pizza party for all full- and half-day participants at the end of the week.
Information: 602-642-1202, Foothillsk9@gmail.com or foothillsk9academy.com.
