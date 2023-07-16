Wild Horse Pass steakhouse saluted for excellence

Prime, A Shula’s Steak House, at Gila River Resorts & Casino’s Wild Horse Pass near Chandler, has received a 2023 Best of Excellence Award from Wine Spectator magazine.
The magazine rated Prime’s strength on the basis of four wines California, burgundy, Bordeaux and French, reporting it has 420 varieties and wine and an inventory of over 1,000 bottles.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and under the direction of Sommelier Troy Tranzow and Chef Adam Rzeczkowski.
Wild Horse relocated Prime from the casino second floor to the 11th floor of the hotel a few years ago to make room for its sports book.
Its large windows with stunning views of the Estrella Mountains and breathtaking Arizona sunsets are complimented on Friday and Saturday night with the opening of a balcony lounge called 11ven at Prime.
Wine Spectator has been awarding restaurants for their service and, of course, wine selection since 1983.
The restaurant is part of former Miami Dolphins Coach Don Shula’s franchise of steakhouses.
Information: playatgila.com
