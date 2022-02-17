Snowtime, a bright and friendly Korean shaved ice and soft serve shop, has opened its third and largest location in Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center on Ray Road near the AMC Ahwatukee 24 movie theater.
A grand opening will be held this Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20, with 15 percent off all orders and a free brown sugar boba milk tea to the first 50 customers each day.
The shop specializes in a milk-based shaved ice, which makes it “a lot lighter, fluffier – literally like you’re eating powdered snow,” said Sara Pyo, who cofounded the business with her mother, Jin Chung. Pyo splits her time between San Bruno, California, and her family home in Chandler.
The “snows,” as they’re called, are bowls of the shaved ice with an array of both traditionally Korean or more American toppings.
The Double Oreo and Tira-Miss-You with tiramisu are popular, Pyo said, but customers are also excited about trying Asian flavors such as matcha and Chung’s house-made red bean. Most snows run about $4 to $8.
One snow called Golden Dust is sprinkled with soybean powder.
“It’s a nutty flavor; high in protein,” Pyo explained. “Some people like to come to Snowtime after their workout, and that’s their post-workout treat.”
“I was uncertain how people would respond, especially when you hear something like ‘soybean powder.’ But people have been quite adventurous. It’s not for everyone, but our customers do seem pretty open-minded.”
Yasmin Aghili of Chandler said she discovered Snowtime’s Chandler location after they first opened because her parents frequently shopped at the Asian markets in the area. She said unlike typical shaved ice, which she thinks is hard and gritty, “it melts in your mouth.”
Aghili added that her favorite treat is the Golden Dust because “finding something with that type of flavor profile where it’s savory and sweet and not overindulgent, but hitting all the right spots, is a nice balance.”
Aghili said she changes it up sometimes and gets soft-serve ice cream, which comes in flavors such as matcha and black sesame as well as vanilla and chocolate.
“It breathes new life into what people think of when they think of soft serve,” she said.
The ice cream is swirled into “fish cones,” a fish-shaped made-to-order waffle cone. They’re not brittle like typical cones, but slightly crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.
“It’s kind of a new thing a lot of people haven’t tried before, and it’s aesthetically pleasing, so people like that for their Instagrams,” Pyo noted. “Kids to grandparents love that. They love taking photos of it. It’s super cute.”
Snowtime also sells a long list of drinks, from lattes and fresh citrus yuzu to milk teas and leaf teas. Toppings for the drinks include fruit-flavored popping pearls, jellies and bobas. Also, any of their drinks and snows other than Espressnow can be made with almond or coconut milk.
The idea for Snowtime started back in the late 2000s when frozen yogurt was still a craze, Pyo recalled.
Chung, a Montessori teacher, had always had a sweet tooth and wanted to open a dessert shop, but it didn’t work out at that time.
About five years ago, however, things came together. Chung’s brother, Euijong Chung, owns GOGI, a Korean and sushi restaurant in Dobson Park Plaza, also home to Lee Lee International Supermarket and several other Asian businesses.
When a spot opened next door, he helped Pyo and her mom get started, and Snowtime opened in September 2017.
“I think Snowtime is my mom’s baby,” Pyo said.
It was so well-received that they expanded into Korean retail phenomenon H Mart in September 2021. Demand drove Pyo and Jin Chung to look for a third location.
“We always knew our customers come from all over Arizona – as far as Glendale or Happy Valley,” Pyo noted. “People have been asking us to open a location more in Phoenix. When the opportunity opened in Ahwatukee Towne Center, we jumped on it.”
Pyo credits part of Snowtime’s success to high-end ingredients: “Other shaved ice places use a lot of artificial flavoring and syrup,” she said. “We really limit the usage of syrup. Flavor comes from fresh fruit, and my mom only buys high-end ingredients like Ghirardelli cocoa powder.”
The excitement of a new concept and more exposure to, and appreciation for, Korean culture has helped attract customers, Pyo believes.
Oscar-winning movies like Parasite – the first non-English language film to take the best picture award – as well as TV shows like Squid Game, a surge in K-pop music and books like the memoir “Crying in H Mart” have all led to a growing interest in all things Korean.
Snowtime also hit Arizona as the population is ballooning and there’s more diversity here, Pyo commented. Her family moved from Seoul, South Korea to Boston in 1997 for her father’s schooling and then to Arizona in 2005 because Jin Chung’s sister lived here.
Pyo has seen Phoenix become more cosmopolitan since then. “Arizona is becoming a lot more diverse in their food options, which is super exciting for me,” she remarked.
If You Go...
What: Snowtime - A Korean dessert shop featuring milk-based shaved ice, soft-serve waffle cones and specialty drinks.
Where: Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center, 4905 E. Ray Road, Ste. 101, Phoenix AZ 85044.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Info: snowtimeaz.com
