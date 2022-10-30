Longtime resident athlete opens HIIT studio

Physical fitness has been a life-long commitment for 25-year Ahwatukee resident, Tammy Nash.
On Oct. 17, she took that passion to a new level when opening HiitZone in suite 16 at 4232 E. Chandler Blvd.
HIIT is an acronym for “High-Intensity Interval Training,” a vigorous fitness method that can provide results in a shorter amount of time.
Nash had been a part of another Ahwatukee gym offering HIIT classes, and when it closed last month, she decided to open her own HIIT gym – and do it quickly.
She did so in 30 days, purchasing the former gym’s equipment, locating her new space and renovating it.
One reason for doing it all within a month’s time was because she’d grown close to others involved in the program, and wanted to ensure the continuation of those friendships.
“First of all, we are a community,” said Nash. “Working out in a class situation, you get a real sense of community; you are there for each other, you encourage each other and you hold each other accountable. On the other hand, if you like to workout in a more solo environment, no one gets in your way. It’s a really nice mix.”
Nash, who earned degrees in sports medicine and secondary education at Central Michigan University, was active in sports from an early age.
She later met her husband Dave, also a CMU grad, and as an adult she continued to be an avid life-long athlete competing in triathlons and Valley races.
She passes along her commitment to fitness to her three children, Jaxon, 23; Madi, 22; Ally, 20. All are Desert Vista High graduates and her oldest two are Arizona State University alumna, with Ally currently enrolled at ASU and a member of university’s dance team.
The family moved from Northern California and settled in 1994 in their Ahwatukee home, where they have remained.
She began her career in medical device sales – the first 15 in ortho sports, spine and trauma, then another 10 years in open heart before retiring in 2020.
Nash said she’s discovered HIIT to be beneficial to beginners as well as more experienced fitness aficionados.
“The high intensity interval training format we use, allows for all levels of fitness, all ages, and individuals with injury limitations to all work out together in the same class,” she said.
“You work to the level that your body is conditioned for. It doesn’t matter if you have been doing this for one week or five years, you always get a great workout because our amazing trainers provide modifications for every exercise to help meet the needs of the individual members to ensure they get a good and safe workout.”
Nash’s pedal to the medal 30-day goal to open the new gym has proven to be a smart one as many of her former gym buddies, and even some of the former gym’s staff, followed her to HiitZone.
Among them is lead trainer Steve
Rodriguez, who augments his high energy with a new enthusiasm for the HiitZone opening.
“We’re so excited to open up HittZone in this community. This gym, with this group of loyal members and Tammy’s passion and drive is what makes this place special. With HiitZone you aren’t just joining a gym/fitness group, you’re joining a family.
“One where everyone wants the best out of each other, and everyone pushes each other to do a little more each day,” said Rodriguez, an Ahwatukee resident.
“This gym has a special way of motivating you into doing things you wouldn’t have thought you could do, and these workouts are created for the members and they’re able to make them as hard as they’d like but also modify them when needed,” he said.
“I’m incredibly blessed to be a part of this experience and that’s another reason why I’m so excited about Tammy being able to continue offering this experience to the Ahwatukee community”.
Two longtime friends of Nash and her family are already signed up at HIITZone - Deb Allenspach and Monica Hedeby, longtime Ahwatukee residents.
Allenspach worked with Tammy Nash at Summit Male Medical Center, a Tempe business with satellite clinics in Scottsdale and Peoria that Dave and Tammy Nash founded in 2008.
She said over the years, she’d joined her friend in various running groups and other fitness endeavors.
“Tammy is very athletic and has a strong fitness and medical background. She takes fitness seriously, is knowledgeable on technique, and is a great competitor,” said Allenspach, a regional sales manager for the Scottsdale educational technology company, Parchment.
Their two families, both with daughters who danced competitively, remain close.
“Tammy is also open minded, easy to talk to and has the most positive and cheerful disposition,” she said.
Allenspach said when their prior gym, TruHiit announced they were shuttering after seven years, she encouraged Nash’s consideration to open her own business to continue HIIT training they’d so enjoyed.
“When we heard it was closing, Tammy asked if she should take it over. My immediate response was ‘why wouldn’t you?’ We didn’t want to lose the family we’d come to love, and the workouts, so she kept most aspects of the gym, and even some of the trainers,” she said.
Hedeby has also been a friend and fellow athlete with Nash for decades as they raised their families in the Ahwatukee Foothills. They ran together until an injury required Hedeby to reluctantly hang up her running shoes.
“After she, and many others raved about the HIIT workout, I gave it a try last year. I was hooked too,” she said.
Hedeby described the HIIT exercises as “super intense but fun”.
“I don’t dread going; actually I wake up excited to get to the 7 a.m. class,” she laughed. “What I like most is the way it’s structured and timed.
“Even if a move is really challenging, I just tell myself, ‘c’mon, you can do this for one minute’ or whatever the time/reps are. It’s a great feeling of accomplishment at the end. Friends made in class help me stay accountable.”
Hedeby, an R.N. and mother of four grown children, was among the first
to attend HiitZone classes last week.
She agrees Nash’s “determination and perseverance” will make her studio
a success.
“Tammy is highly motivated and opening HiitZone is a perfect fit. She is a lifetime athlete and is motivating to others.
Another former TruHit gym member, Nee Nee Toms has made the move to Nash’s new gym.
“I like HIIT training because of the intensity level. It is a good workout with lots of movement and high energy. You can accelerate your heart to a high target rate. You also have a class coach to help you out, and motivate you during class,” said Toms, a registered nurse who’s lived in Ahwatukee five years.
“I think HIIT is definitely good for all levels. Each exercise has modifications, and most importantly, regardless of the gym it’s what you put into a workout,” said the mother of three boys, who sometimes accompany her in her workouts.
“It’s your effort that will make you
see progress. I’ve been doing HIIT for three years now and it’s changed my
body shape.”
Nash invites the community, men and women, to give HiitZone a free try by offering a free introductory class.
“I’m inviting people to come and try one of our HIIT classes, with personal trainer supervision, free of charge,” said Nash. “We want to let people know what HIIT can do for them, regardless of their age or physical condition.”
HiitZone
4232 E. Chandler Blvd.
Ahwatukee
hiitzone.live
