Ketamine Clinic aims to improve mental health

Jenice Hughes of Ahwatukee Foothills had been a nurse anesthetist for more than 25 years when she decided to open a clinic using ketamine to help people battling depression and anxiety.
People had told her about the practice of ketamine therapy for mood disorders, but she didn’t consider doing it until a tragedy hit home: Her nephew took his life and it devastated her family.
“What if I could help others not have to go through what our family went through?” she asked herself.
In March 2019, she opened the Scottsdale Ketamine Clinic, and in March this year, she opened a second location because it’s closer to home.
Ahwatukee Ketamine Clinic, on South 40th Street south of Frye Road, also offers IV therapies that Hughes says can help improve appearance or athletic performance, heal hangovers and more.
But ketamine therapy is Hughes’ passion. She started researching and reading about it, did a course of study and started going to conferences to prepare for opening her business. She continues to follow all of the studies that come out and bases her treatments on the research.
Though not a lot is known about exactly how the drug works to treat depression, it basically “makes those feel-good pathways stronger,” she explained.
Ketamine became a popular recreational drug that amplifies sensations, acts as a stimulant and can cause hallucinations and dissociative reactions.
This same drug, however, when given in very low doses in controlled settings, appears to have rapid antidepressant effects and has been used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, migraines, fibromyalgia and other chronic pain issues.
Hughes and her husband, Thomas, who does the bookkeeping and other administrative work for the clinics, say they’ve seen firsthand how ketamine has changed their patients’ lives.
“People say to me, ‘Thank you for giving me my daddy back,” Hughes said. She related one case of a 30-year-old man with a college degree who lived at home and never worked due to depression. Ketamine helped him get a job and start his adult life.
Sean Parsons, a patient at the Scottsdale clinic, said, “When I go to the clinic, I feel less depressed. I’m a happier husband to be around for my wife.… It gives me the opportunity to feel normal. It’s just made a world of difference.”
“It kind of blocks out all the external noise of self-talk, negativity and the drama of the world and allows me to focus on what’s important,” he added.
Granted, ketamine for treating mood disorders is still an FDA off-label use and there’s an absence of rigorous medical studies on it. But dozens are currently going on globally, according to a New York Times article from late 2021. And over the past decade, hundreds of ketamine clinics have opened nationwide.
Hughes alone has treated roughly 200 patients since opening in Scottsdale three years ago and has administered more than 1,000 doses of ketamine.
So what should someone expect when seeking ketamine treatment?
Hughes strongly suggests people get a referral from their psychiatrist and considers ketamine a last-ditch effort for those who have tried other treatments and either haven’t gotten relief or have had side effects.
She does a thorough medical history, and those with recent closed-head injury, heart attack, stroke or aneurysm are not good candidates.
Patients bring their own headphones and listen to quiet, wordless, soothing music during the treatment. They sit in a small, dimly lit room in an easy chair and she administers a very low dose of ketamine (0.7 to 1.2 milligrams per kilo of a patient’s body weight, depending on weight) for 40 minutes.
They are connected to an EKG machine and monitored closely throughout the treatment. Afterward, they stay for 30 minutes and then must have a driver take them home.
During the dose, patients’ reactions run the gamut, but many have out-of-body experiences and hallucinations. One said she felt like she was a tiny blade of grass in a huge field, Hughes recalled. Many see a range of colors.
“A lot of times people say ‘I can’t even explain it—it was just weird,’” Hughes stated.
Some find it too intense and don’t want to continue, Hughes remarked, but she urges them to stick with it.
“If I can get people through that first one and they know what to expect, they’re better after that,” she said.
Insurance generally won’t cover the cost, and treatments are $2,200 for a series of six. Studies show the best results come from a series of six treatments over two to three weeks, Hughes said.
After that, “boosters” are $400 each and every sixth treatment is half-off. Hughes said more than half of her patients return anywhere from two to six months later for a booster.
The Ahwatukee Ketamine Clinic also offers IV therapy, which isn’t available at the Scottsdale location due to space considerations. IVs cost $150 to $200 and include cocktails of vitamins, minerals and other supplements.
Hughes said people use them after a night of partying to ease hangovers, to help recover after intense sporting activity, to feel energized and alert if they’ve been worn down, and more.
Although Hughes can’t guarantee that ketamine will cure depression or anxiety, she said studies show a success rate of 78 percent.
Her husband, Thomas, said they often think what if they’d started the clinic before their nephew deid by suicide.
“Could we have helped him such that he would still be here today?” he asked. “That was the start of the journey.”
Ahwatukee Ketamine Clinic
What: A Clinic Providing Low-Dose Ketamine Therapy To Treat Depression, Anxiety And Other Ailments As Well As Iv Drips With Vitamins, Minerals And Supplements
Where: 16515 S. 40th St., Suite 109, Ahwatukee.
Hours: By appointment
Contact: 480-847-5550;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.