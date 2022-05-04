3 major strategies to save you lots of tax

We’ve just passed April 18, the date when 2021 personal tax returns were due. Here are three major strategies available in 2022 to taxpayers:
Contribute to a tax-deferred retirement plan, such as an IRA or 401k, for those age 50 or older. In 2022, one can contribute a maximum of $7,000 to an IRA; $27,000 to a 401(k); $67,500 to your own SEP IRA or solo 401(k) if one adds both the employee and employer maximum contribution; and $17,000 to the simple IRA.
The Defined Benefit Plan (DB) is not limited by an arbitrary annual contribution limit. Instead the limitation is the annual benefit from a DB plan when one retires and is $245,000 in 2022.
One has to have a third-party administrator do an annual actuarial report to figure out your maximum annual contribution, based on your annual income and age. My clients older than age 55 have been able to contribute over $200,000 per year to a DB plan.
Caveat: As your tax-deferred retirement plan grows, it becomes a Ticking Tax Time Bomb. Is it time to consider a Roth IRA Conversion?
Example: Over 30 years, you contribute $10,000 per year to your 401K, or a total $300,000. If you were in the 25% tax bracket, you saved a total of $75,000 in taxes. It is now worth $1.2 million. If you and your wife are killed in a car crash, the $1.2 million is 100% taxable as wage income. When your only child inherits this, assume a 40% tax bracket and $480,000 is paid in taxes. You will have paid 6.40 times the taxes you saved.
Residential Rental Real Estate, such as Rental Homes or Apartments: The 1986 Tax Reform Act specified that depreciable life for residential rental real estate is 27.5 years and 31 years for all other types of real estate. The straight-line method of depreciation must be used.
Example: You buy a starter house in Chandler for $450,000. You allocate 20% ($90,000) to land which is not depreciable and $360,000 to the building. If you started renting the house in January, 2022, you would get $360,000/27.5 years = $13,092 of annual depreciation which is deductible on your 2022 tax return.
If you started renting that house in October, 2022, you would only qualify for 3 months depreciation in 2022, or $3,273. If you were in a 25% tax bracket, that would save you only $818 of taxes in 2022. However, one’s total cash investment, even with a 75% mortgage, would probably be at least $120,000 cash counting closing costs but without any fix-up costs.
Solar business equipment: The Energy Policy Act of 2005 defined solar business equipment as eligible for 5-year MACRS (accelerated) depreciation. However, if one is qualified as “material participation”, instead of being a “passive” investor, one can also take Section 179, which allows you to deduct 87% of the cost of equipment, even if “placed in service” at the end of 2022.
Everyone, no matter what depreciation method chosen, also gets the same 26% solar tax credit as your neighbor that bought a solar system for his personal house. If one bought $70,000 of solar business equipment and rented it out, total tax savings might be $35,000. For far less cash than buying a rental house, one gets far more tax savings.
Free live seminars and lunch: 10 a.m. May 7 at Hyatt Place, 3535 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler, free catered lunch at 12:15 p.m. Topic is “Roth IRA Conversions: Tax-Free at Any Age!”
At 10 a.m. June 11 at the Hyatt Place, the topic will be “Save $10,000 - $50,000 Tax in 2022” at 10 a.m.-12 noon followed by free catered lunch at 12:15 p.m.
To RSVP for the seminar or schedule a free consultation: contact Dr. Harold Wong at 480-706-0177 or harold_wong@hotmail.com. His website is drharoldwong.com. Dr. Harold Wong earned his Ph.D. in economics at University of California/Berkeley and has appeared on over 400 TV/radio programs.
